FAITH NOTES
Friday, Oct. 18
Pancake Supper: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Midland United Methodist Church, 5435 Midland Road, Midland. Love offering will support community missions. Contact: 540-439-8813.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Chorus Concert: 3 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 6049 Pilgrims Rest Road, Broad Run. Beulah’s Male Chorus is celebrating its anniversary. The guest groups that will join them in celebration are the Male Chorus from Mount Olive Baptist Church in Leesburg, Soldiers of Christ from Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Marshall and The Gospel Tones from Mount Olive Baptist Church in Rectortown. Come hear them sing the Lord’s praises in song.
Harvest Moon Family Fun Night: 5:30 to 8 p.m., 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg. The Grace United Methodist Church Harvest Moon Family Fun Night features free pizza, candy, games and fun for the whole family. “Trunk or Treat” in the parking lot. Wear costumes. For more info, contact 540-752-5462.
Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast in the fellowship Hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Donations are accepted, and all proceeds are used in service to others. Questions concerning this activity should be directed to Reg at 540-987-9001.
Oak Shade Baptist Church Women's Conference: 10:30 a.m., Oak Shade Baptist Church, 3287 Old Catlett Road, Catlett. Free. Contact: 540-788-4160.
Country Breakfast in Casanova and the Blessing of the Hounds: Country Breakfast and Blessing of the Hounds, Saturday, Oct. 19. The breakfast will be held at the Grace Church Parish Hall, 5108 Weston Road, in Casanova. Free-will donations will be taken at the door. At 9 a.m., the Blessing of the Hounds begins. The riders in red or black coats, and men with top hats will ride up Weston Road surrounded by the excited hounds, and then ride onto the Casanova Green. The Rev. Jim Cirillo will bless the riders, hounds and even the fox. This event is hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Ancel Hendrix. Be sure to dress for cool weather and the damp grass. Don’t forget your camera. For more information, visit www.gracechurchcasanova.org or facebook.com/GraceEpiscopalChurchCasanova, email gracechurchcasanova@gmail.com or call 540-788-1202.
Sunday, Oct. 20
First Springs Baptist Church Men's Day: Celebrate Men’s Day with First Springs Baptist Church. Morning service begins at 11 a.m. featuring the Rev. Malcolm Lynch of Quioccasin Baptist Church in Richmond. Lunch will be served after the morning service. Afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. featuring the Rev. William Spencer, pastor of the First Baptist Church Morrison in Newport News and its choir. First Springs Baptist Church is at 9307 Springs Road, Warrenton. For more information contact pastor@firstspringsbc.org.
Deacons and Deaconess Day: 11 a.m., 705 View Town Road, Amissville. Bethel Baptist Church will celebrate its Deacons and Deaconess Day. The morning service begins at 11 a.m. and the Rev. William Grant Sr., associate minister of the Mt Olive Baptist Church, Rectortown, will be preaching. The evening service begins at 3 p.m. and the Rev. William Jackson, pastor of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Warrenton, will be preaching. His choir and congregation will accompany him. Lunch will be served after the morning service. All are welcome. For more information, contact Jennifer Gray at 540-522-6942.
Halloween Songs and Stories: 3 p.m., Give your costume a test run at the third annual “Halloween Songs & Stories” at Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s Parish House in Middleburg (105 E. Washington St.) Join ghouls, goblins, superheroes, unicorns, you name it, for Halloween silliness, fun songs and spooky stories. Scary refreshments served. Everyone in costume gets a bag of Halloween treats and can join a noisy indoor parade. Reserve front-row seats by calling 540-687-6297, but there’s room for everyone. There’s no charge; a free-will offering is accepted. Join the party and definitely wear your Halloween costume.
144th church anniversary: 7:30 p.m., 4679 Free State Road, Marshall. Mount Nebo Baptist Church will be celebrating its 144th church anniversary and pastor's 19th anniversary during the month of October with a revival service every Tuesday night and an anniversary service on Oct. 20. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Rev. Frank Roberts will be the guest preacher. The Sunday, Oct. 20, anniversary service will feature the Rev. Donald Reid as guest preacher for the morning service starting at 10:45 a.m., with a luncheon following. For more information, contact 540-222-4408.
Monday, Oct. 21
Annual Pastor’s Appreciation Revival: 7:30 p.m., Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 1175 Delaplane Grade Road, Upperville, welcomes all to its appreciation revival. It will be held Monday through Friday, Oct. 21 to 25, by revivalist Pastor Terry D. Streeter of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. Pastor’s Aid Day will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. with guest Pastor Nelson Sneed and congregation from Little Forest Baptist Church in Stafford. Lunch will be served following morning worship. Contact Christine Lewis at 540-364-2507 for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Annual Brunswick Stew and Cookie Room: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,Liberty UMC, 10513 Old Marsh Road, Bealeton. Adult meal $7; child's meal $4. Yard sale on the premises; donations only. Contact: 540-439-0267.
Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 276 Cleveland St., Warrenton. Come in costume to a safe, fun, allergy-friendly trunk or treat.
Annual Pig Roast: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Women will be presenting their annual Pig Roast on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Dinner will include pork roast, baked apples, beans, coleslaw, desserts and drinks. Free-will offering. A silent auction is also part of the event. St. Stephen’s Church is at 8695 Old Dumfries Road in Catlett.
Friday, Nov. 8
Harvest and Holiday Craft Bazaar: First Baptist will host the Holiday and Craft Bazaar at the Joseph E. Penn Family Life Center, 45 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. Table spaces available. $55 for the two-day event. Call early to reserve your space. For more information, call or email 540-219-6954, birdiesstuff@gmail.com, 856-889-0112, chaholla@yahoo.com, 540-347-3114 or vaw832@gmail.com.
Ongoing…
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
