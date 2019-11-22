FAITH NOTES
Wednesday, Nov. 20
U.S. Army Holiday Concert: Get into the holiday spirit with the U.S. Army Christmas Concert at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is sponsored by Warrenton Baptist Church and is open to the community. Make reservations by calling Amy Simpson at the church office, 347-3509, and paying $25 to cover the cost of chartered bus by Nov. 20. The bus will leave the church at 1 p.m. and return at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Shiloh Baptist Church Benefit Concert: Multiple churches and community organizations are coming together for a benefit to help Shiloh Baptist Church rebuild after a fire there earlier in November. This benefit event begins with a dessert social/silent auction starting at 5:15 p.m., in the courtyard/worship center, followed by a gospel concert at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The concert will feature choral groups from around Culpeper. If you would like to participate, contact Alex Smith at asmith@culpeperbaptist.org or 540-497-2459. Businesses that would like to sponsor this event can contact Scott Found at scott@foundandsons.com or 540-229-2341. To donate an item for the silent auction or volunteer for this event, contact Beth Miller at celebrate.itscalledlife@gmail.com or 540-905-9962. This event will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper.
Coat drive: Donate coats for Warrenton Bible Fellowship's annual "Warmth for the Soul" coat drive. Drop off in the bin on WBF's front porch, 46 Winchester St., or at Chick-fil-A, Warrenton. Coats will be given away to the community on Saturday, Nov. 23, (from 8 a.m. to noon) and any remaining coats will be distributed to the homeless in D.C.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Guest preacher: Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Warrenton. The guest preacher on will be the former pastor, the Rev. Moyer Foddrell, who will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. All are invited.
Celebrating St. Andrew at Christ Church: The community is invited to celebrate Scotland’s patron saint, St. Andrew at Christ Church. After the 10 a.m. service, a bagpiper and drummer will fill the church with music reminiscent of the highlands. The table will be laid with Scottish fare, including haggis, neeps, salmon and shortbread. So put on your kilt and sash and gather at Christ Church for this annual celebration. Christ Church is in Old Town Warrenton at 95 Green St. For more information, call the church at 540-347-7634 or visit www.christchurchofwarrenton.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Thanksgiving eve service: The Plains community will come together to join in thanks on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, The Plains. Come out and enjoy this evening of remembrance for all the blessings of the year. The Rev. Timothy Ahl of The First Baptist Church, The Plains, will be the speaker and a time of fellowship and refreshments will follow. Bring a friend and share in this wonderful time of fellowship with neighbors and grateful thanksgiving.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving dinner: The annual Thanksgiving Day feast is set for Thursday, Nov. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 6807 Main St., The Plains. Ham and turkey with all the fixings will be served, along with desserts galore. Last year, about 250 folks attended. Church members supply the food. The meal is free but a good-will offering will be accepted. Volunteers are also sought to help out. Contact Sue or Paul Smith at 540-270-0411.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Advent Lessons and Carols: 10:15 a.m., 73 Culpeper St. Warrenton. St. James’ Episcopal Church will begin the season of Advent with Lessons and Carols woven into the 10:15 a.m. Rite II liturgy. Four parallel lessons from the Old and New Testaments will tell the story of the season. A hymn or anthem with a harmonizing theme be sung after each lesson. Following the four lessons and prayers the liturgy will continue with the eucharist. Please join us for a service of expectant joy as we prepare our hearts for the coming of Christ. Contact: 540-347-4342.
Usher announcement: District No. 2 Ushers' Ministry invites residents to the 19th annual Candlelight and Rededication Service at First Springs Baptist Church, 9307 Springs Road, Warrenton, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Rev. Errol Siders, pastor, will deliver the Word. Lunch will be served after the morning worship service. All ushers are asked to be in uniform. Attendees are also asked to bring non-perishable food and canned goods to be distributed to needy families. Contact: The Rev. Errol Siders, pastor, 540-729-1626.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve services: Grace Episcopal Church will hold two Christmas Eve services at 5 and 10 p.m. at the church. Attendees will worship, sing and have a Festal Eucharist. It will be a Wonderful time to help everyone celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. All are welcome.
For GPS use: 5096 Grace Church Lane, Midland. The Church is located at the end of Grace Church Lane, near the SPCA on Rogues Road. For more specific directions or a map go to www.gracechurchcasanova.org.
Ongoing…
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., every Wednesday, beginning Dec. 4. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials, and just praising and worshipping the Lord.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., Highland Rice Theater for the Performing Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Special prelude music by students from Covenant Christian Academy, Vint Hill. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, will sing. Nominations for outstanding individuals or groups that have demonstrated the Rev. Dr. King Jr.'s ideals are to be submitted by midnight Sunday, Dec. 22. Call 540-347-4665 for criteria details. Calling all youths: Submit essays based on the theme by the deadline. Essays will be selected from each grade level through high school. The winning authors will read their essay on stage at the ceremony. Dinner will be served immediately after this celebration at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome. Theme: “Injustice is not an option-vote!” Keynote Speaker: The Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director for Human Coalition Action; chairman, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute, Washington, D.C. Additional Rev. Dr. King Jr. services: Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir will be in concert; and Lord Fairfax Community College, 5480 College St., Warrenton, Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: Renard Carlos, councilmember, Town of Warrenton.
