Saturday, Nov. 16
Breakfast:Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., in the Fellowship Hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Donations are accepted and all proceeds are used in service to others. Questions concerning this activity should be directed to Reg at 540-987-9001.
Harvest Service: The Mount Nebo Baptist Church (4679 Free Sate Road, Marshall) Missionary Ministry will be hosting a Harvest Service on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. The Mount Morris Hume Choir and the Peterson family will be the musical guests for the afternoon. For more information, contact 540-222-4408.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
U.S. Army Holiday Concert: Get into the holiday spirit with the U.S. Army Christmas Concert at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is sponsored by Warrenton Baptist Church and is open to the community. Make reservations by calling Amy Simpson at the church office, 347-3509, and paying $25 to cover the cost of chartered bus by Nov. 20. The bus will leave the church at 1 p.m. and return at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Coat drive: Donate coats for Warrenton Bible Fellowship's annual "Warmth for the Soul" coat drive. Drop off in the bin on WBF's front porch, 46 Winchester St., or at Chick-fil-A, Warrenton. Coats will be given away to the community on Saturday, Nov. 23, (from 8 a.m. to noon) and any remaining coats will be distributed to the homeless in D.C.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Celebrating St. Andrew at Christ Church: The community is invited to celebrate Scotland’s patron saint, St. Andrew at Christ Church. After the 10 a.m. service, a bagpiper and drummer will fill the church with music reminiscent of the highlands. The table will be laid with Scottish fare, including haggis, neeps, salmon and shortbread. So put on your kilt and sash and gather at Christ Church for this annual celebration. Christ Church is in Old Town Warrenton at 95 Green St. For more information, call the church at 540-347-7634 or visit www.christchurchofwarrenton.com.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving dinner: The annual Thanksgiving Day feast is set for Thursday, Nov. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 6807 Main St., The Plains. Ham and turkey with all the fixings will be served, along with desserts galore. Last year, about 250 folks attended. Church members supply the food. The meal is free but a good-will offering will be accepted. Volunteers are also sought to help out. Contact Sue or Paul Smith at 540-270-0411.
Ongoing…
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
