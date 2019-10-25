FAITH NOTES
Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Annual Brunswick Stew and Cookie Room: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Liberty UMC, 10513 Old Marsh Road, Bealeton. Adult meal $7; child's meal $4. Yard sale on the premises; donations only. Contact: 540-439-0267.
Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 276 Cleveland St., Warrenton. Come in costume to a safe, fun, allergy-friendly trunk or treat.
Annual Pig Roast: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Women will be presenting its annual Pig Roast on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Dinner will include pork roast, baked apples, beans, coleslaw, desserts and drinks. Free-will offering. A silent auction is also part of the event. St. Stephen’s Church is at 8695 Old Dumfries Road in Catlett.
46th annual Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church invites the community to its 46th annual Bazaar and Yard Sale. Stock up on homemade baked goods, canned goods and crafts for the holidays and shop in a huge yard sale. Hot lunch served. Come enjoy fellowship, homemade soups, sandwiches and more. Wesley Chapel UMC, is at 10023 Wesley Chapel Road, Marshall (near Orlean). For more information, contact Margaret Williams at 540-222-7530 or visit www.wesleychapelva.org.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Deacon, Deaconess Trustee Day: 3 p.m., Salem Baptist Church, 4172 Rosstown Road, Marshall, invites the community to its annual Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Day. The Rev. Matthew Pearson and the congregation from Warner Baptist Church, Bailey’s Crossroads, will be the guests. Lunch will be served after morning service. All are welcome. For more information, contact Lillian Walker at 540-347-1883.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Fall Revival: Mount Olive's Fall Revival starts on Nov. 7, with the Rev. Leon Jackson, pastor of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Warrenton, delivering the preached word. On Nov. 14, the Rev. Phillip Lewis, pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Upperville, delivers the preached word. Then, on Nov. 21, the Rev. Verdice Stribling, pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Broad Run, will deliver the preached word. All services begin at 7:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for spiritual renewal, recommitment and rededication. Mount Olive is at 2932 Atoka Road, Rectortown (GPS use Marshall). For more information, call the church office at 540-364-2380 or visit www.facebook.com/mobcrectortown.
Friday, Nov. 8
Harvest and Holiday Craft Bazaar: First Baptist will host the Holiday and Craft Bazaar at the Joseph E. Penn Family Life Center, 45 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. Table spaces available. $55 for the two-day event. Call early to reserve your space. For more information, call or email 540-219-6954, birdiesstuff@gmail.com, 856-889-0112, chaholla@yahoo.com, 540-347-3114 or vaw832@gmail.com.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Chili cook-off: 5 to 7 p.m., Remington United Methodist Men’s group will conduct a free-will chili cook-off dinner in the Remington United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 150 W. Bowen St., Remington. All of the proceeds from the dinner will go to the Fauquier County Food Bank. For more information, call 540-439-2579.
Ongoing…
Coat drive: Donate coats for Warrenton Bible Fellowship's annual "Warmth for the Soul" coat drive. Drop off in the bin on WBF's front porch, 46 Winchester St., or at Chick-fil-A, Warrenton. Coats will be given away to the community on Saturday, Nov. 23 (from 8 a.m. to noon) and any remaining coats will be distributed to the homeless in D.C.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.