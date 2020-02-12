Saturday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. The Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Donations are accepted. All proceeds are used in service to others. Contact: Reg at 540-987-9001.
Community dinner: 6 to 8 p.m., 10867 Elk Run Road, Catlett. Mount Horeb United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at the church. Free and all are welcome. Contact: 540-788-9838.
Storytelling: 4 to 8 p.m., 5522 Catlett Road, Midland. Faith Christian Fellowship will be hosting a night of storytelling. Event held at Day Spring Mennonite Church. Everyone welcome. Contact: 540-439-6500.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Valentine’s Day Brunch: 10 a.m., 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. Liberty Community Church invites all to join the congregation for a service and brunch all about love: "We love because He first loved us." Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Free brunch will be between services. For more information call 540-439-0500 or visit www.positivelifechange.org.
Wednesday, Feb 19
Open Church: Noon to 2 p.m., 9552 James Madison Highway, Warrenton. Redeemed Church of Jesus Christ introduces "Open Church” – an outreach program that provides free meals and services to the local community. This program will run monthly on the first and third Wednesdays only. Lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m. Redeemed Church of Jesus Christ invites the elderly, less fortunate, homeless, or anyone in need to join us. No registration is required. Anyone who needs a ride may call or email at least 24 hours in advance at 540-935-2956 or redeemedchurchva@gmail.com. Visit www.redeemedchurchva.org.
Friday, Feb. 21
Soup and Sandwich: 5 to 7 p.m., 10513 Old Marsh Road, Bealeton. All are invited to a soup and sandwich dinner at Liberty United Methodist Church. Contact: 540-439-0267.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Pancake Supper: 5:30 to 7 p.m., 6807 Main St., The Plains. Everyone is invited to the community pancake supper held at Grace Episcopal Church. A good-will offering will be accepted. For more information or to volunteer, contact Sue Smith at sue@paulandsuesmith.net or 540-270-0410.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Leap Year Free-will Ham Dinner: 5 to 7 p.m., 150 W. Bowen St. Remington. The Remington United Methodist Church Men’s Group will prepare and serve a free-will ham dinner in the Fellowship Hall. Lots on the menu with spiral ham, coleslaw, macaroni, green beans, rolls and drinks. Desserts prepared by the Remington Methodist Women’s Group. Proceeds support the missions and outreach activities of the men’s group. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a meal and fellowship. For more information, call 540-439-2579.
Saturday, April 25
Spring Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5073 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton. Jeffersonton United Methodist Church will be having a spring bazaar featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center. Proceeds go toward the center and the church. Tables are available for rent. $20/inside, $10/outside. Contact Ann at 540-522-9466 or Vicki at 540-812-4114 to reserve a spot.
Ongoing
Church seeks senior pastor: First Baptist Church, Warrenton, prayerfully seeks a senior pastor who is licensed and ordained in the Baptist faith. Letters of Interest should be mailed to The First Baptist Church Pastor Search Committee, P.O. Box 189, Warrenton, Virginia—postmarked no later than April 21.
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St., Warrenton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group: Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. Anyone who is divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or has lived it for years and need support, may visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
Finding Hope: 7 p.m., 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. Finding Hope is a support group for women who have been affected by childhood sexual abuse. The group practices five strategies to reclaim hope. Finding Hope provides a safe community to move forward in a healing journey and help others find their way. Meets Monday evenings at Liberty Community Church. Contact: findinghopebealeton@gmail.com or 540-439-0500.
