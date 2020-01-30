Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Pancake Supper: 5:30 to 7 p.m., 6807 Main St., The Plains.
Everyone is invited to the community pancake supper held at Grace Episcopal Church. A good-will offering will be accepted. For more information or to volunteer, contact Sue Smith at sue@paulandsuesmith.net or 540-270-0410.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Community potluck lunch: Noon, Marshall United Methodist Church, 8405 W. Main St., Marshall. Bring a dish to share or just come and enjoy lunch, fellowship, prayers and singing. All are welcome. The church holds community lunches on the first Thursday of every month. Call 540-364-2506 or visit www.marshallumc.org.
Ongoing
Church seeks senior pastor: First Baptist Church, Warrenton, prayerfully seeks a senior pastor who is licensed and ordained in the Baptist faith. Letters of Interest should be mailed to The First Baptist Church Pastor Search Committee, P.O. Box 189, Warrenton, Virginia—postmarked no later than April 21.
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group: Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. Anyone who is divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or has lived it for years and need support, may visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
Finding Hope: 7 p.m., 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. Finding Hope is a support group for women who have been affected by childhood sexual abuse. Practices five Strategies to Reclaim Hope. Finding Hope provides a safe community to move forward in a healing journey and help others find their way. Meets Monday evenings at Liberty Community Church. Contact: findinghopebealeton@gmail.com or 540-439-0500.
