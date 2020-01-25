Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Community lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Everyone is invited to the monthly community lunch at Grace Episcopal Church, 6807 Main St., The Plains. A home-cooked meal is planned. The lunch is free. For more information or to volunteer, contact Sue Smith at sue@paulandsuesmith.net or 540-270-0410. The community pancake supper at Grace will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A good-will offering will be accepted.
Gospel Extravaganza Service: 3 p.m., 33 S. Third St. (Robert Walker Way) in Warrenton. This service is to benefit and support the congregation of Shiloh Baptist Church; a devastating fire destroyed their place of worship. Free admission; free-will offerings appreciated. Held at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Keith McCullough. Guests include Olde Gospel Dynamics (Reston), M.O.E. Praise Team (Reston), The Barbour Travelers (Centreville), Mike and the Nu Crusaders (Fredericksburg) and The Spiritual Harmonizers (Gainesville). Make your contributions to: Shiloh Baptist Church, 15055 Stevensburg Road, Brandy Station, VA, 22714. A light repast following the service. For more information, contact Betty Bell at 540-422-9137 or Scottie Minor at 540-270-6144.
Ongoing…
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. Anyone who is divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or has lived it for years and need support, may visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
Finding Hope: 7 p.m., 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. Finding Hope is a support group for women who have been affected by childhood sexual abuse. Practices five Strategies to Reclaim Hope. Findng Hope provides a safe community to move forward in a healing journey and help others find their way. Meets Monday evenings at Liberty Community Church. Contact: findinghopebealeton@gmail.com or 540-439-0500.
