Wednesday, Feb. 26
Revival Services: 7:30 p.m., 3287 Old Catlett Road, Catlett. The Fauquier County and Vicinity Minister’s Coalition will host its annual revival services, Feb. 26 to 28, at the Oak Shade Baptist Church in Catlett. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Maurice Watson, pastor of the Metropolitan Baptist Church, Largo, Maryland. The revival is open to all in the Fauquier County community. For further information, contact the Rev. James Kelly at 703-402-6153 or the Rev. Leroy Stewart at 540-869-6160.
Ash Wednesday: Warrenton Presbyterian Church extends an invitation to the community to join with them for a potluck dinner and worship service on Ash Wednesday. The potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall with the worship service to follow at 7 p.m. in the main sanctuary. Warrenton Presbyterian Church is at 91 Main St., Warrenton.
Friday, Feb. 28
Spaghetti dinner: 5 to 8 p.m., St. Luke’s monthly spaghetti dinners are back. Dinner is held in the parish hall at 400 N. Church St., Remington. Enjoy spaghetti with meat sauce (or Alfredo sauce), garlic bread, green beans, garden salad and special desserts. Donations accepted.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Leap Year Free-will Ham Dinner: 5 to 7 p.m., 150 W. Bowen St., Remington. The Remington United Methodist Church Men’s Group will prepare and serve a free-will ham dinner in the Fellowship Hall. Lots on the menu, with spiral ham, coleslaw, macaroni, green beans, rolls and drinks. Desserts prepared by the Remington Methodist Women’s Group. Proceeds support the missions and outreach activities of the men’s group. For more information, call 540-439-2579.
Sunday, March 1
Women and Men Day: Mount Moriah on Sunday, March 1 will hold its annual men and women day. The 11 a.m. guest speaker will be Minister Felicia Alexander; the 3 p.m. guest will be the Rev. Stephanie Callwood and Bethel Baptist Church-Luray. Lunch will be served from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 64 Hackley Mill Road, Amissville. For more information, call Pastor Lemuel Montgomery at 540-347-1209.
Choral Evensong: 5 p.m., Leeds Episcopal Church will prepare for the season of Lent with Choral Evensong. Soloists from Shenandoah University Conservatory will join organist Fred Clyne, and the Leeds Parish Choir to perform the music of J.S. Bach, Benjamin Rogers and Thomas Tallis. Evensong will be followed by a wine and cheese reception. Admission is free and all are welcome. The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish is at 4332 Leeds Manor Road, Markham. Contact: 540-364-2849 or Leedschurchmarkham@gmail.com or visit www.leedschurch.org.
Monday, March 2
Blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saint James’ Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. To sign up, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Sunday, March 8
Usher Ministry's 68th anniversary: 3 p.m., Little Zion Baptist Church, 7600 Greenville Road, Nokesville. The musical guest is The Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia. Contact: 703-754-9523.
Thursday, March 12
“Days of March” Brunch: 9:30 a.m. Christian Women’s Connection of Warrenton will host a “Days of March” brunch, featuring a performance by Southern Academy of Irish Dance students including world champion Garet Zagorski, under the direction of Kristin Butke Zagorski. The speaker will be Anne Curry of Angier, North Carolina, on “Mama Said There Would be Days Like This.” The cost is $10 inclusive. For reservations, call Linda at 703-402-4385, The brunch will be at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville.
Sunday, March 15
Deacon and Deaconess Day: 3 p.m., Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 1175 Delaplane Grade Road, Upperville. Special guest will be Pastor David Waller and the congregation of City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church of Culpeper. Lunch will be served following morning worship. The Rev. Philip C. Lewis is pastor.
Saturday, April 25
Spring Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5073 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton. Jeffersonton United Methodist Church will be having a spring bazaar featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center. Proceeds go toward the center and the church. Tables are available for rent. $20/inside, $10/outside. Contact Ann at 540-522-9466 or Vicki at 540-812-4114 to reserve a spot.
Ongoing
Church seeks senior pastor: First Baptist Church, Warrenton, seeks a senior pastor who is licensed and ordained in the Baptist faith. Letters of Interest should be mailed to The First Baptist Church Pastor Search Committee, P.O. Box 189, Warrenton, Virginia—postmarked no later than April 21.
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St., Warrenton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group: Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. Anyone who is divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or has lived it for years and need support, may visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
Finding Hope: 7 p.m., 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. Finding Hope is a support group for women who have been affected by childhood sexual abuse. The group practices five strategies to reclaim hope. Finding Hope provides a safe community to move forward in a healing journey and help others find their way. Meets Monday evenings at Liberty Community Church. Contact: findinghopebealeton@gmail.com or 540-439-0500.
