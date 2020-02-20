Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Friday, Feb. 21
Soup and Sandwich Dinner: 5 to 7 p.m., 10513 Old Marsh Road, Bealeton. All are invited to a soup and sandwich dinner at Liberty United Methodist Church. Contact: 540-439-0267.
Sunday, Feb. 23
“Moments in Black History:" 6 p.m., 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. Come out and celebrate Black History with Decker Tapscott and the community of Faith Christian Church. The special guest speaker will be the Rev. Dean Nelson, chairman of the Douglass Leadership Institute. For more information, contact the church office at 540-349-0178.
Celebrating Black History: 10:45 a.m., 2932 Atoka Road, Rectortown (GPS use Marshall). Mount Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its Black History. Service starts with the Rev. Dr. Elton P. Wilson Sr., executive minister at Mount Calvary Baptist, Alexandria, preaching. Lunch will be served following morning worship service. The afternoon guest preacher is the Rev. Rodney Smith Sr., accompanied by his choir and congregation from Mount Nebo Baptist Church, Marshall. Service starts at 3 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 540-364-2380.
The 43rd annual Black History Month Celebration: 4 p.m., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Sponsored by the Women's Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. with special guests, The Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia and vicinity. The Black History Month Celebration has been held each year as a fundraiser for missions and scholarships. Tickets in advance are $5 for adults in advance or $7 at the door; tickets for school-age students, including college students with ID, are $1 at the door. For ticket information, email Nan Butler Roberts, nb_roberts@msn.com or phone 540-661-2013 or Olivette Glascoe, 540-522-6108; Barbara Woo 540-672-3717; Connie Herndon 540-972-7197 or Angela Brooks 540-854-7442 or Gail Blaker 540-675-2670.
Black History Day Service: 3 p.m., 3124 Beulah Road, Markham. The Beulah Baptist Church of Markham will be having its annual Black History Day Service. The Rev. Jeffrey Hackley of the Bethel Baptist Church will be the guest. Lunch will be served immediately after morning service. Contact: 540-364-2626.
Folk Service: 9:45 a.m., 9670 Maidstone Road, Delaplane. Emmanuel Episcopal Church is having a special folk service beginning with a hymn sing. Questions? Call the church office at 540-364-2772.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Pancake Supper: 5:30 to 7 p.m., 6807 Main St., The Plains. Everyone is invited to the community pancake supper held at Grace Episcopal Church. A good-will offering will be accepted. For more information or to volunteer, contact Sue Smith at sue@paulandsuesmith.net or 540-270-0410.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m. 10023 Wesley Chapel Road, Marshall. Wesley Chapel Methodist Church will host a pancake dinner (and other food) in the church social hall to benefit People Helping People. A free-will offering is requested. We are the little stone, community church and all are invited for good food and fellowship. Contact: 540-364-9660.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: 5 to 8 p.m., 8695 Old Dumfries Road, Catlett. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will host its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. A free-will offering is appreciated. For more information, call 540-788-4619.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Revival Services: 7:30 p.m., 3287 Old Catlett Road, Catlett. The Fauquier County and Vicinity Minister’s Coalition will host its annual revival services, Feb. 26 to 28, at the Oak Shade Baptist Church in Catlett. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Maurice Watson, pastor of the Metropolitan Baptist Church, Largo, Maryland. The revival is open to all in the Fauquier County community. For further information, contact the Rev. James Kelly at 703-402-6153 or the Rev. Leroy Stewart at 540-869-6160.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Leap Year Free-will Ham Dinner: 5 to 7 p.m., 150 W. Bowen St., Remington. The Remington United Methodist Church Men’s Group will prepare and serve a free-will ham dinner in the Fellowship Hall. Lots on the menu, with spiral ham, coleslaw, macaroni, green beans, rolls and drinks. Desserts prepared by the Remington Methodist Women’s Group. Proceeds support the missions and outreach activities of the men’s group. For more information, call 540-439-2579.
Saturday, April 25
Spring Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5073 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton. Jeffersonton United Methodist Church will be having a spring bazaar featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center. Proceeds go toward the center and the church. Tables are available for rent. $20/inside, $10/outside. Contact Ann at 540-522-9466 or Vicki at 540-812-4114 to reserve a spot.
Ongoing
Church seeks senior pastor: First Baptist Church, Warrenton, prayerfully seeks a senior pastor who is licensed and ordained in the Baptist faith. Letters of Interest should be mailed to The First Baptist Church Pastor Search Committee, P.O. Box 189, Warrenton, Virginia—postmarked no later than April 21.
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St., Warrenton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group: Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. Anyone who is divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or has lived it for years and need support, may visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
Finding Hope: 7 p.m., 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. Finding Hope is a support group for women who have been affected by childhood sexual abuse. The group practices five strategies to reclaim hope. Finding Hope provides a safe community to move forward in a healing journey and help others find their way. Meets Monday evenings at Liberty Community Church. Contact: findinghopebealeton@gmail.com or 540-439-0500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.