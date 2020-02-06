Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Open Church: 12 to 2 p.m., 9552 James Madison Hwy., Warrenton. Redeemed Church of Jesus Christ introduces "Open Church” – an outreach program that provides free meals and services to the local community. This program begins Feb. 5. It will run monthly on the first and third Wednesdays only. Lunch will be served from 12 to 2 p.m. and dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m. Redeemed Church of Jesus Christ invites the elderly, less fortunate, homeless, or anyone in need to join us. No registration is required! Just stop in. If you need a ride, call or email us at least 24 hours in advance at 540-935-2956 or redeemedchurchva@gmail.com. Visit www.redeemedchurchva.org if you have questions or need more information.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Community potluck lunch: Noon, Marshall United Methodist Church, 8405 W. Main St., Marshall. Bring a dish to share or just come and enjoy lunch, fellowship, prayers and singing. All are welcome. The church holds community lunches on the first Thursday of every month. Call 540-364-2506 or visit www.marshallumc.org.
Monday, Feb. 10
Life as a Mystic – Walking Between the Worlds: 2 p.m., 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. The public is invited to join the St. Hilda’s group at St. James Episcopal Church for a presentation from mystic Gerry Eitner. As a spiritual coach and founder of Communities of Peace, Eitner is finding that more people are beginning to experience higher dimensions, direct experiences of the divine. Eitner has taught meditation at the Pentagon, initiated an event between Israelis and Palestinians that became a model for U.S. and UN resolutions for peace, sponsored a children’s project for peace that involved thousands of children from 32 countries, engaged top government officials, and is known for creating “miracles.” No fee but RSVP to 540-347-4342.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., 14760 Lee Hwy., Amissville. The Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Donations are accepted. All proceeds are used in service to others. Contact: Reg at 540-987-9001.
Friday, Feb. 21
Soup and Sandwich: 5 to 7 p.m., 10513 Old Marsh Road, Bealeton. All are invited to a soup and sandwich dinner at Liberty United Methodist Church. Contact: 540-439-0267
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Pancake Supper: 5:30 to 7 p.m., 6807 Main St., The Plains. Everyone is invited to the community pancake supper held at Grace Episcopal Church. A good-will offering will be accepted. For more information or to volunteer, contact Sue Smith at sue@paulandsuesmith.net or 540-270-0410.
Ongoing
Church seeks senior pastor: First Baptist Church, Warrenton, prayerfully seeks a senior pastor who is licensed and ordained in the Baptist faith. Letters of Interest should be mailed to The First Baptist Church Pastor Search Committee, P.O. Box 189, Warrenton, Virginia—postmarked no later than April 21.
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group: Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. Anyone who is divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or has lived it for years and need support, may visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
Finding Hope: 7 p.m., 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. Finding Hope is a support group for women who have been affected by childhood sexual abuse. Practices five Strategies to Reclaim Hope. Finding Hope provides a safe community to move forward in a healing journey and help others find their way. Meets Monday evenings at Liberty Community Church. Contact: findinghopebealeton@gmail.com or 540-439-0500.
