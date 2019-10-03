Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Barbecue and Bluegrass: 4 to 7 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church invites the community to UMM Barbecue & Bluegrass. On Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., come enjoy bluegrass music, gospel style, with special guest Naked Mountain Boys. A pork sandwich is available for $6, the sandwich and fixins’ for $9 and a pork platter for $13. All are welcome. Grace United Methodist Church – Hartwood, is at 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg. Contact the church office at 540-752-5462 or office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Fish fry: 5 p.m., 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Amissville United Methodist Men will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Donations are accepted and all proceeds are used in service to others. For questions, call Reg at 540-987-9001.
Gospel Song Service: 4 p.m., The Music Ministries of the Mount Zion Baptist Church of St. Louis and the Mount Morris Baptist Church, Hume, will be co-sponsoring a Gospel Song Service on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Mount Morris Baptist Church in Hume for the benefit of the hurricane victims in the Bahamas. All are welcome to attend. Please make all checks payable to the Lott Carey Foreign Mission. Mount Morris Baptist Church is at 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Sisters in Christ Day: Mount Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its annual Sisters in Christ Day. The Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, from Alfred St. Baptist Church, Alexandria, will deliver the message during 10:45 a.m. worship service. Mount Olive is at 2932 Atoka Road, Rectortown (GPS use Marshall). For more information, call the church office 540-364-2380 or follow the church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mobcrectortown.
Blessing of the animals: 9:30 a.m., 95 Green St. Warrenton, corner of Green and Franklin. Bring a furry (or other) friend to Christ Church Anglican in Old Town Warrenton as we celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. During a short service in the garden, all animals will receive a blessing and a St. Francis medal. St. Francis, patron saint of animals, was a 13th century Italian friar and preacher. He considered all nature as the mirror of God and considered all creatures to be his “brothers” and “sisters.” In the past 10 years, horses, chickens, dogs, cats and others have visited the church for this feast day. You do not need to be a member of Christ Church to attend the service. For more information, contact 571-732-1754.
Church anniversary: All are invited to worship at Mount Moriah Church, 64 Hackley Mill Road, Amissville, to celebrate the church anniversary. Pastor Lemuel Montgomery will preach the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Errol Siders of First Springs Baptist Church and his congregation will be the 3 p.m. guests. Lunch will be served from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
144th church anniversary: 7:30 p.m., 4679 Free State Road, Marshall. Mount Nebo Baptist Church will be celebrating its 144th church anniversary and pastor's 19th anniversary during the month of October with a revival service every Tuesday night and an anniversary service on Oct. 20. The remaining service times and guest preachers will be as follows: Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Rev. Samuel Smith; Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Rev. Harold Howard and Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Rev. Frank Roberts. The Sunday, Oct. 20, anniversary service will feature the Rev. Donald Reid as guest preacher for the morning service starting at 10:45 a.m., with a luncheon following. For more information, contact 540-222-4408.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Harvest Festival and Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sonshine Bible Church, 2161 Amissville. Live bluegrass music, biscuits and gravy breakfast, catfish basket and chili hot dogs, hayrides, moonbounce, shopping, vendors and crafts. For more information call or text Vickie at 571-437-6742.
Spaghetti dinner: The annual Billy Plott Memorial Spaghetti Dinner will be held at Wesleyan United Methodist Church, 9711 Bristersburg Road, Calverton, on Saturday, Oct. 12. Take-out begins at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from from 5 to 7 p.m. Though Billy has passed, he left his recipe to his family to carry on the tradition of the many spaghetti dinners he has done for his church. Free-will offering. All proceeds benefit Wesleyan Church. Contact: 540-347-9629.
Country Fair and Auction Brunch: 9:30 a.m., Featuring auctioneer Kathy Shumate, owner of Past Reflections Antiques, Warrenton. The speaker will be Lisa Haley of West Salem, Ohio, speaking on “Surviving Life’s Surprises.” $10 inclusive. For reservations and free child care, call Linda at 703-402-4385. RSVP by Sunday, Oct. 6. Meet at 91 Main St., Fellowship Hall, Warrenton Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by Christian Women’s Connection.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Wave of Light service: 6:45 p.m. Nokesville Church of the Brethren is hosting a Wave of Light. This reflective service provides comfort to those grieving pregnancy and infant loss and is part of a world-wide effort to bring awareness, remembrance, and hope to the one in four women whose pregnancy ends in loss. On Oct. 15, people all over the world will light a candle at 7 p.m. local time, causing a glow of light for the entire day world-wide to remember those who were never born, born still, or only lived for a moment, and to bring comfort to their families. Everyone is welcome. Childcare will be provided. Please contact the church at 703-594-2685 or nokesvillecob@nokesvillecob.org with questions. Nokesville Church of the Brethren is at 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Harvest Moon Family Fun Night: 5:30 to 8 p.m., 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg, in southern Fauquier County. The Grace United Methodist Church Harvest Moon Family Fun Night features free pizza, candy, games and fun for the whole family. “Trunk or Treat” in the parking lot. Wear costumes. For more info, contact 540-752-5462.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Deacons and Deaconess Day: 11 a.m., 705 View Town Road, Amissville. Bethel Baptist Church will celebrate its Deacons and Deaconess Day. The morning service begins at 11 a.m. and the Rev. William Grant Sr., associate minister of the Mt Olive Baptist Church, Rectortown, will be preaching. The evening service begins at 3 p.m. and the Rev. William Jackson, pastor of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Warrenton, will be preaching. His choir and congregation will accompany him. Lunch will be served after the morning service. All are welcome. For more information, contact Jennifer Gray at 540-522-6942.
Ongoing…
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
Harvest and Holiday Craft Bazaar: First Baptist will host the Holiday and Craft Bazaar at the Joseph E. Penn Family Life Center, 45 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. Table spaces available. $55 for the two-day event. Call early to reserve your space. For more information, call or email 540-219-6954, birdiesstuff@gmail.com, 856-889-0112, chaholla@yahoo.com, 540-347-3114 or vaw832@gmail.com.
