Your help is needed
This is the third consecutive year that representatives of Hearts Delight Baptist Church want to support local law enforcement officers in Fauquier County for the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday. The deputy sheriffs are the lowest paid enforcement officers in the state. So, we wanted to show our appreciation for their service to our communities again this year. Our goal is to raise approximately $2,000 to purchase 200 turkeys for the entire Sheriff’s Department by Nov. 14. We are asking organizations who do business in Fauquier County to donate money toward this effort. We have created a special bank account at BB&T to secure any monetary donations we receive. If you can donate to this project, checks can be made payable to Turkeys for First Responders and mailed to Pearl Gordon-El, Hearts Delight Baptist Church, 1129 Brent Town Road, PO Box 75, Catlett, VA 20119.
Thank you in advance for your willingness to help.
The Rev. Tyrone Green
Pastor
Thursday, Nov. 7
Fall Revival: Mount Olive's Fall Revival starts on Nov. 7, with the Rev. Leon Jackson, pastor of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Warrenton, delivering the preached word. On Nov. 14, the Rev. Phillip Lewis, pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Upperville, delivers the preached word. Then, on Nov. 21, the Rev. Verdice Stribling, pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Broad Run, will deliver the preached word. All services begin at 7:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for spiritual renewal, recommitment and rededication. Mount Olive is at 2932 Atoka Road, Rectortown (GPS use Marshall). For more information, call the church office at 540-364-2380 or visit www.facebook.com/mobcrectortown.
Friday, Nov. 8
Harvest and Holiday Craft Bazaar: First Baptist will host the Holiday and Craft Bazaar at the Joseph E. Penn Family Life Center, 45 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. Table spaces available. $55 for the two-day event. Call early to reserve your space. For more information, call or email 540-219-6954, birdiesstuff@gmail.com, 856-889-0112, chaholla@yahoo.com, 540-347-3114 or vaw832@gmail.com.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Chili cook-off: 5 to 7 p.m., Remington United Methodist Men’s group will conduct a free-will chili cook-off dinner in the Remington United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 150 W. Bowen St., Remington. All proceeds from the dinner will go to the Fauquier County Food Bank. For more information, call 540-439-2579.
Annual bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Amisssville United Methodist Women will hold their annual bazaar in the Fellowship Hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Crafts, baked goods and more. For questions, call Barbara at 540-347-1963.
Rise Against Hunger: 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are welcome to take part in the Rise Against Hunger food packing event at Grace Episcopal Church, 6807 Main St., The Plains. A light lunch will be offered afterward. Volunteers should report between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. The church plans to pack 25,000 meals, which will go toward fighting global hunger. For more details, contact the church office 540-253-5177.
Cookie walk, bazaar and bake sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., The 35th annual Cookie Walk, Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale, sponsored by the Bethel United Methodist Women, will be held in the Bethel United Methodist Church social hall, 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton. Hundreds of cookies will be available during the cookie walk, where shoppers can buy an empty container to fill with the cookies of their choice. Come early; the cookies sell out quickly. Traditional bake sale items will also be available for a fixed price. The craft bazaar will feature handcrafted items made by crafters, needle workers, seamstresses, woodworkers and more. Breakfast sandwiches and coffee will also be available. For more information, visit the church website at bethelumc.com or call 540-347-7805.
Installation ceremony: 3 to 5 p.m., Trough Hill Baptist Church, 12283 Crest Hill Road, Hume, will hold an installation ceremony for Pastor-Elect Percy J. Studvent. Repast will follow in the church dining room. The Crest Hill community is invited to welcome the Studvent family and share in the church’s joy. For more information, contact Linda Jolley at 364-7379.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Pumpkin Delight: 9:30 a.m., 91 Main St. Warrenton. All welcome to a “Pumpkin Delight” brunch held in the Fellowship Hall at Warrenton Presbyterian Church. Guest speaker is Carol Dobosy of Stokesdale, North Carolina. Her topic is “First Impressions and False Assumptions.” Featured music is by Dolly Jones, owner/instructor at Dolly Jones Music Studios in Delaplane and Marshall. $10 inclusive. For reservations/free childcare, call Linda at 703-402-4385. RSVP by Sunday, Nov. 10.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
U.S. Army Holiday Concert: Get into the holiday spirit with the U.S. Army Christmas Concert at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is sponsored by Warrenton Baptist Church and is open to the community. Make reservations by calling Amy Simpson at the church office, 347-3509, and paying $25 to cover the cost of chartered bus by Nov. 20. The bus will leave the church at 1 p.m. and return at 6 p.m.
Ongoing…
Coat drive: Donate coats for Warrenton Bible Fellowship's annual "Warmth for the Soul" coat drive. Drop off in the bin on WBF's front porch, 46 Winchester St., or at Chick-fil-A, Warrenton. Coats will be given away to the community on Saturday, Nov. 23, (from 8 a.m. to noon) and any remaining coats will be distributed to the homeless in D.C.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
