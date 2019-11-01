FAITH NOTES
Christ Anglican Church designated as cathedral
Christ Anglican Church in Old Town Warrenton has been designated the cathedral of its diocese. In a recent meeting with Christ Church clergy and vestry, the Right Rev. Vince McLaughlin, bishop of the Diocese of the East, bestowed this honor on the local parish, according to a news release. The diocese is part of the Episcopal Missionary Church.
As the seat of the diocesan bishop, Christ Church will be the flagship parish for the Diocese of the East. The diocese will host all traditional ecclesiastical functions (ordinations, clericus sessions, diocesan synods, etc.) in Warrenton.
Christ Church, at 95 Green St., Warrenton, is recognized as the little white church across from the caboose behind Claire’s at the Depot. Christ Church Parish held its first service at its current location on Dec. 24, 1983.
The Rev. Cannon Brian Turner has been named rector and dean at Christ Church. Turner has been priest and curate at Christ Church for nine years. He and his wife, Martha, have attended the church since 2011.
For more information, visit www.christchurchofwarrenton.com or call 540-347-7634.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Church and pastoral ninth anniversary service: Redeemed Church of Jesus Christ, 9552 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, invites the community to its church and pastoral ninth anniversary service, "And He Will Do It Again.” The event includes guest speakers, music, praise dance and more. Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. No registration required. Free to attend. Visit www.redeemedchurchva.org if you have questions or need more information.
Common Threads Prayer Walk: 7:30 to 9 a.m., Hosted by First Baptist Church and Saint James’ Episcopal Church. Meet at First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, at 7:30 a.m. Several groups will follow different routes through Warrenton. The walks begin at 8 a.m. and participants will stop at various points to pray for the people and needs of the community. After the walk, the groups will return to First Baptist to reflect on the experience and give thanks to God.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Fall Revival: Mount Olive's Fall Revival starts on Nov. 7, with the Rev. Leon Jackson, pastor of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Warrenton, delivering the preached word. On Nov. 14, the Rev. Phillip Lewis, pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Upperville, delivers the preached word. Then, on Nov. 21, the Rev. Verdice Stribling, pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Broad Run, will deliver the preached word. All services begin at 7:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for spiritual renewal, recommitment and rededication. Mount Olive is at 2932 Atoka Road, Rectortown (GPS use Marshall). For more information, call the church office at 540-364-2380 or visit www.facebook.com/mobcrectortown.
Friday, Nov. 8
Harvest and Holiday Craft Bazaar: First Baptist will host the Holiday and Craft Bazaar at the Joseph E. Penn Family Life Center, 45 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. Table spaces available. $55 for the two-day event. Call early to reserve your space. For more information, call or email 540-219-6954, birdiesstuff@gmail.com, 856-889-0112, chaholla@yahoo.com, 540-347-3114 or vaw832@gmail.com.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Chili cook-off: 5 to 7 p.m., Remington United Methodist Men’s group will conduct a free-will chili cook-off dinner in the Remington United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 150 W. Bowen St., Remington. All of the proceeds from the dinner will go to the Fauquier County Food Bank. For more information, call 540-439-2579.
Annual bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Amisssville United Methodist Women will hold their annual bazaar in the Fellowship Hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Crafts, baked goods and more. For questions, call Barbara at 540-347-1963.
Cookie walk, bazaar and bake sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., The 35th annual Cookie Walk, Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale, sponsored by the Bethel United Methodist Women, will be held in the Bethel United Methodist Church social hall, 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton. Hundreds of cookies will be available during the cookie walk, where shoppers can buy an empty container to fill with the cookies of their choice. Come early; the cookies sell out quickly. Traditional bake sale items will also be available for a fixed price. The craft bazaar will feature handcrafted items made by crafters, needle workers, seamstresses, woodworkers and more. Breakfast sandwiches and coffee will also be available. For more information, visit the church website at bethelumc.com or call 540-347-7805.
Installation ceremony: 3 to 5 p.m., Trough Hill Baptist Church, 12283 Crest Hill Road, Hume, will hold an installation ceremony for Pastor-Elect Percy J. Studvent. Repast will follow in the church dining room. The Crest Hill community is invited to welcome the Studvent family and share in the church’s joy. For more Information, contact Linda Jolley at 364-7379.
Ongoing…
Coat drive: Donate coats for Warrenton Bible Fellowship's annual "Warmth for the Soul" coat drive. Drop off in the bin on WBF's front porch, 46 Winchester St., or at Chick-fil-A, Warrenton. Coats will be given away to the community on Saturday, Nov. 23 (from 8 a.m. to noon) and any remaining coats will be distributed to the homeless in D.C.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
