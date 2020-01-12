Are you ready for the next decade? Another new year is here; but maybe your heart isn’t excited for it? Or maybe the fierce focus you have is driving you full speed ahead. Perhaps you just want to be done with 2019, so you can put aside some hardships, sorrow or loss.
As your personal trainer, yoga teacher and coach I am writing to give you some everyday steps toward a healthier and more vibrant you, both inside and out. Let’s forget about the word “resolution” and simply adopt some easy action steps to make change happen on a daily basis. Instead of “resolution,” let’s say you are ready for a “New You.”
Here is a simple recipe to add to your holiday list of food and drink options, only this one is food for the soul. After all, our health and wellness truly begins within:
First, we begin with ingredients you may already have in your collection:
1 large cup of Acceptance
1 big bucket of Honesty
1 giant pail of Forgiveness
If you have these three major ingredients, then proceed to the next action steps below. Otherwise let’s shop for these three now … not online but “on-point.”
Never heard of this place to purchase items on your list? Allow me to take you there. Being “on-point” is similar to a bull’s eye; a direct shot that hits the mark. Taking aim by looking with clear focus to reach your goal. That said, ask yourself these three questions while waiting for your cart to be full:
- Can I accept what my life looks like right now?
- Can I be honest and take responsibility for how I got to this point?
- Can I let go of blame and learn to forgive myself or others?
Acquiring these important ingredients are necessary to achieve your wellness goals. Building strength on the outside involves planting some important seeds on the inside. But don’t worry, we all need to shop for these often hard-to-find essentials. Please trust me when I tell you, they are so worth it because you are a very unique gift. You cannot put a price on your award-winning, one-of-a-kind story!
With some elaborate preparations you can enjoy a well-balanced life that is rich in many healthy ways.
Once you have gathered your three ingredients you can begin the delicious path to your Best-You-Yet dish in 2020! It will be a blend of exquisite joy that will fill you up all year long and will guarantee your ability to roll with life’s ups and downs. You will feel satiated and ready to share your secret recipe with all around you. Your energy will increase, your desire to smile “just because” will double, and your body will truly feel amazing. Now that's a diet to keep your eyes on for life!
Monica Fernandi is a yoga/fitness instructor and personal trainer. Visit her website at www.monicafernandi.comto read past blogs and testimonials and even jump into her exercise video library. You can also find her on social media at Monica Fernandi/GrowStrengthWithin for positive and uplifting wisdom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.