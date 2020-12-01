Along with Gâteau Tea Room & Bakery, Experience Old Town Warrenton is hosting the Third Annual Gingerbread Competition, which like most things in recent months, is being done differently than in the past.
The 100% online contest opened on Nov. 28 (Shop Small Saturday), and submissions will be accepted through Dec. 12.
There are four submission categories: Gingerkids is for youth ages 10 and younger; Junior Baker is for those ages 10–15; and Amateur Baker and Professional Baker are for anyone ages 16+, depending on your baking and decorating skills. Contestants should visit Experience Old Town Warrenton’s Facebook page and enter their submission via the Gingerbread Competition Event. Each submission can include up to five photos (front, back, left, right, overhead), as well as a short description (50 words maximum) of the structure. Contestants must choose a category and include their name, age, phone and/or email. Multiple submissions will be accepted. Be sure to tag each submission with #GingerFun2020.
Winners will be chosen by online viewers. Simply visit the event page and “like” your favorite structures in one or more categories. Voting closes on December 20, and the submission with the most “likes” in each category will win a $25 Old Town Gift Card.
Experience Old Town Warrenton Executive Director Charity Furness said she is "delighted to continue offering this recent but popular tradition."
“Making original gingerbread houses with your family is such a wonderful experience and makes lasting memories,” Furness said in a news release. “We can’t wait to see the creativity of our community.”
