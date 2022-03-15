It’s Saint Patrick’s Day, and everything is green except the lawn.
Molly’s Irish Pub in Old Town Warrenton will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for its 20th year running. Given the hardships so many businesses have faced in recent years, it’s tough to think of a better reason to raise a glass (or two) and offer a Slainte of support.
Molly’s will open early to serve-up traditional Irish breakfast from 10 a.m.; a special menu and themed cocktails have been promised throughout the day. Molly’s said its much-anticipated corned beef and cabbage will be center stage, and rightly so.
The Main Street mainstay will present a characteristically relaxed approach to the holiday with good food, atmosphere and the no-nonsense cuisine of local legends.
In their Saint Patrick’s debut, O’Brien’s on Broadview Avenue in Warrenton will be throwing an energetic family festival. O’Brien’s will host homegrown talent “The Buttertones” and musical conglomerate “The Irish Session.” A mob of musicians in a stone-floored pub is completely organic and thoroughly Celtic. On the frontlines of Irish culture, players like this are often found, instrumentally armed with the ability to relay centuries of history with or without words, but always in song. For anyone not traveling to Ireland this year, this may be the next best thing.
O’Brien’s will be Dublin down on the authentic talent. Paul Cray (in from New York) and popular band Sullark (who hail from owner Jerry O’Brien’s own home village) are being brought in for the occasion. The landlord’s sister Mary O’Brien is being imported in the name of dance. It goes without saying, authentic Irish food and banter on tap are a given.
This three-day bonanza kicks off with “Eggs and Kegs” from 9 a.m.
It’s clear from the thoughtful line-up of local vendors, artists and businesses that O’Brien’s is keen to follow in the footsteps of giants. As anyone who has been in their fair share of Irish pubs can attest, this attitude toward community is usually the difference between an Irish Pub and an Irish Theme Pub.
The entertainment includes all the classics, even making room for “kids and pets” (the margin for error here is as wide as it is heartwarming and hilarious). O’Brien’s has proudly supported Irish dancing on many occasions as part of their commitment to elevating local arts. It has allowed students to do what they love in an environment of genuine appreciation, providing a moment of joy and a reminder of how hard these past few years must have been for kids who are trying to follow their passions in a complicated world. The Boyle and Butke schools of Irish dance will attend at various times during the three-day St. Patrick’s Day event.
Finally, visitors will be able to have their faces printed on a pint glass. The glamorous grannies and bonnie babies of Fauquier should be enough to lift spirits, and (local) distillery Murlarkey will be offering spirit samples, and you can lift theirs too.
All the bases are covered, so whether diners want a knees-up or to wind-down, Warrenton will deliver this Saint Patrick’s Day.
