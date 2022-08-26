The Warrenton Horse Show, established in 1899 and one of the nation’s oldest, returns to the historic Shirley Avenue showgrounds Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Competition begins with Wednesday breeding classes, with Thursday hunter divisions and two jumper stakes in the evening.
For all its seniority, the Labor Day tradition has never stopped expanding and improving, say organizers, with new classes and additions to this year’s schedule. Friday features two new $1,500 hunter derbies during the day with two jumper classes that night.
Saturday’s schedule includes hunter divisions until evening, with the Warrenton Miller Toyota $5,000 Hunter Classic starting at 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Hunt Night classes begin at 10 a.m. and run through the evening, with tailgate competition winners announced that night.
Dale Pederson will judge hunter and breeding classes; DeDe Bache Shumate judges hunt night; and Gegi Winslett judges the jumpers.
“We are looking forward to a great week,” said longtime show manager Tommy Lee Jones. “The ring and grounds are in great shape. We’ve re-graded our schooling area and added another lunging and (warm-up) riding area.”
A complete prize list, show history and archival photos are online at warrentonhorseshow.com.
Horse briefs
‘Mill Reef’ movie debuts Aug. 31
A new movie about the life and times of Upperville-born and raised champion Mill Reef will premier Aug. 31. The film shows at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Community Center.
The event is free and open to all.
Local filmmaker Cassidy Glascock produced the 33-minute movie about the life and legacy of the English Derby and French Arc de Triomphe winner, bred at the late Paul Mellon’s Rokeby Farm.
No tickets or reservations are required.
Great Meadow International runs through Sunday
Elite level eventing returns to The Plains Aug. 25 to 28 at the Great Meadow International Horse Trials. Dressage runs Thursday and Friday for all levels – preliminary, CCI-two star, -three-star and -four-star. Show jumping for all divisions is Saturday morning with preliminary and two-star cross-country Saturday afternoon. Three-star and four-star cross-country run Sunday.
U.S. team members Boyd Martin, Lauren Nicholson, Ariel Grald, Will Coleman and Phillip Dutton, all headed to the World Championships in Rome, Italy next month, are set to compete.
A complete time schedule and ticket information are at greatmeadowinternational.com.
Rodeo returns Sept. 3
What’s being billed as Culpeper’s first professional rodeo is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 3. Competition begins at 6 p.m. Find details at culpeperrodeo.com.
Andora Farm in Culpeper hosts the Broken Arrow Livestock youth rodeo Oct. 1. Events include goat tying, dummy roping, barrel racing, a boot race and more.
Juniors ages 3 to 18 are invited to participate, with or without a horse.
Find more by calling or texting (571) 641-6009
Loudoun Hunt, Loudoun-Fairfax are rejoining
After splitting in the early 1990s, the Loudoun Hunt and Loudoun Hunt West are merging to form a single pack.
Loudoun West had joined the Fairfax Hunt in 2013, so the “new” entity will actually serve subscribers from three packs.
Loudoun Hunt was originally formed in 1894, one of America’s oldest foxhunt clubs.
Right now, both huntsmen, Ryan Johnsey and Neil Amatt will continue to hunt two distinct packs of hounds while the combined club masters merge the groups. Amatt will handle the horn beginning in formal season at the end of October.
Complete details are at foxhuntinglife.com.
Jumper Classic returns to Upperville
The sixth annual Piedmont Jumper Classic is Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 at the Salem Farm showgrounds in Upperville. Find a class schedule at piedmontclassic.org.
Pony racing clinic scheduled in Charlottesville
U.S. Pony Racing is hosting a series of clinics along with a series of junior race events this fall. Locally, young riders and ponies are invited to attend a clinic in Charlottesville before the Oct. 2 Foxfield Races. Foxfield is offering pony races for the first time before the National Steeplechase Association-sanctioned race card.
Other races are Aug. 28 to 29 at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium, Sept. 25 at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore, Oct. 8 at the Charles Town Races in West Virginia and Oct. 22 at the Maryland Million at Laurel Park.
All young riders are encouraged to check it out, with or without a pony, to learn more about the sport. All levels are welcome. Sign up at usponyracing.com.
Great memories through the years.....
