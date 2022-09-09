photo_ft_news_love out loud 4.jpg

Joelle Fryman, director of Experience Old Town Warrenton, works on the display.

 Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media
Love 10

Experience Old Town Warrenton invited residents to take a bouquet and give it away, to share the love.
photo_ft_news_love out loud 1_090722.jpg

Lillian White shows off the flowers she grew for the Love Out Loud display.
photo_ft_news_love out loud 2.jpg

John McAuliffe helps place flowers in the display, while Joelle Fryman and Laurie Tarpey help out.
photo_ft_news_love out loud 5.jpg

John McAuliffe, chairman of the board of Experience Old Town Warrenton, has a couple of bouquets to add to the display.
photo_ft_news_love out loud 6.jpg

Experience Old Town Warrenton invited residents to take a bouquet and give it away, to share the love.
photo_ft_news_love out loud 8.jpg

Experience Old Town Warrenton invited residents to take a bouquet and give it away, to share the love.
photo_ft_news_love out loud 12.jpg

Experience Old Town Warrenton Director Joelle Fryman, Laurie Tarpey and Donna Comer helped with the display.
photo_ft_news_love out loud 13.jpg

Visitors to Old Town Friday enjoyed the Experience Old Town Warrenton Love Out Loud display.
Love 3

The Love Out Loud display used flowers from five local businesses.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.