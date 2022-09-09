EOTW spreads the love with bouquets of fresh flowers
- By Robin Earl/Fauquier Times Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
At Experience Old Town Warrenton’s First Friday celebration on Sept. 2, visitors were treated to a colorful surprise on Main Street – 100 gorgeous bouquets of local flowers in a display erected at Third Street. Visitors were invited to pick a bouquet and share it with someone to break down barriers and “See what the world looks like when you … Love Out Loud.”
Flowers were donated to the project by Bloom Flower Farm of Nokesville, Drive By Flowers of Warrenton, Lil’s Flower Shop in Warrenton, Wild Blue Flowers in Nokesville and Village Flowers in Warrenton.
The PATH Foundation provided funding to pay for all the flowers through a Better Together grant.
