From dawn to dusk Saturday, Oct. 1, the public is invited to watch artists at work at Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton. The beauty of the11-acre fresh-cut flower farm and historic farmhouse will be the artists’ inspiration.
The free event will be followed by a Nov. 5 ticketed reception and display of art created during En Plein Air. The reception will include hors d'oeuvres, beverages and a string quartet in Wollam's custom-made pavilion.
At the reception, artists will discuss their work with guests. Artists may sell their work during this event.
To find more information, register for the Oct. 1 event, or get tickets to the Nov. 5 event, visit https://wollamgardens.com/en-plein-air-artists-event.
