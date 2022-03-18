The Open Book on Main Street in Warrenton will host a two-hour Ukranian egg decorating workshop and fundraiser on Friday, March 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. The workshop will be led by Carolyn Wysocki, who has been practicing the craft of egg decorating for more than four decades.
The fee for the workshop is $40 and includes an egg decorating kit, the book “Beautiful Eggs” and a donation to Ukranian war relief.
Wysocki admits that when she’s working on her eggs, the rest of the world’s troubles go away. “I just enjoy the moment. It’s very relaxing … takes the pressure of life off.”
Practicing her delicate art, Wysocki deftly pencils a design on the egg’s clean, white surface. Then she uses an instrument called a “kistka” to apply a thin line of beeswax. The kistka (some are electric) can be described as a stylist. It has a very small cartridge used to carefully fill with beeswax, which is then heated in a flame until it melts, allowing it to be painstakingly applied. The yolk is eventually sucked out, but that is done when the egg is completely dyed. Wysocki’s dyes and tools come from a Ukrainian supplier located in Minnesota.
Friday's workshop is limited to eight participants (age 16 and older). Register by calling 540-878-5358 or emailing oldtownopenbook@gmail.com.
