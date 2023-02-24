Attention baby boomers and those ready to take wellness to the next level of fun. You can increase cardiovascular health and overall energy with a 5-gallon paint bucket, a stability ball and some drumsticks. Then put on your favorite songs from the 1970s, ’60s, ’50s or ’40s and let your spirit soar as you bring your inner rock star to life.
It’s time to bring daily celebration into your fitness routine by using the rhythm of your breath. Even if you don’t have a consistent exercise plan, these easy steps below can help you craft a new way to keep your body moving, increase your mobility, improve balance and enhance neuroplasticity in the brain — which can help memory along with hand-eye coordination.
The drumming circle is now merged with a classic active senior regimen being taught at The Oaks in Warrenton for the past nine years.
Studies have shown that drumming offers numerous health benefits such as reducing stress, lowering blood pressure and increasing community connection. The freedom to move wrists, elbows, shoulders, knees and hips while combining eight counts, 16 counts or even two counts of music allows for comfort and fun.
Here’s how to add this new technique to your day:
All you need is a chair, a 5-gallon paint bucket, a stability ball and drumsticks.
Put on music that inspires you to move and groove.
Seated in the chair, extend arms to the ceiling and make circles with your wrists in both directions. This warms you up.
Begin to loosen your wrists as you tap the ball to the beat of the song, first simultaneously, then alternating.
Develop this to just add bending at the elbows, not wrists, as you drum to the beat.
Gradually add seated marching and have fun with the drumming to include breathing and moving according to how you feel.
There is no “right” way — it’s your body’s way.
Remember to listen to your body and give yourself breaks. Talk to a medical practitioner before starting any exercise program.
Monica Fernandi is a personal trainer and wellness coach.
