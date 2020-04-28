Fauquier Hospital will host a drive-thru event called "Light the Night" to honor healthcare workers from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
Law enforcement, fire and EMT vehicles will be parked in front of the hospital's main entrance with their lights flashing, according to Sarah Cubbage, marketing coordinator for Fauquier Health.
"The public will be invited to drive through the parking lots to see them flashing their lights. The lights are meant to be a symbol of thanks to the healthcare community," Cubbage said.
"We hope it provides you and your families with something to do, while practicing social distancing (no loitering or tail gating)!" she said. "This is meant to be a quick drive-thru for all to see."
Christian radio station WPER will provide accompanying content during the event on 89.9 FM, she added.
Before the event starts, a donation of food from the the Warrenton Chick-Fil-A franchise will be dropped off for healthcare workers beginning the night shift at the hospital.
