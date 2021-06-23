Delaplane-based filmmaker wins 2021 National Heritage fellowship

For much of his career as an independent filmmaker, Tom Davenport of Delaplane struggled to get his films seen. His documentaries on traditional American culture and folklore, too niche to interest movie distributors or television networks, could find only limited play at film festivals and on PBS. By the turn of the millennium, much of his work was fading into obscurity.
The emergence of the internet, however, gave Davenport a second chance. In 2000, he launched Folkstreams, a free online streaming platform, with the idea of preserving his films and others like them. In the ensuing 22 years, the site has grown to include more than 375 films from several independent filmmakers that document the diverse culture and folklore in America. “I realized that you could [reach] niche audiences if you put your films on the internet,” said Davenport. “These were important films, but they were being lost.”
On June 15, The National Endowment for the Arts selected Davenport for the 2021 Bess Lomax Hawes National Heritage Fellowship in recognition of his work on Folkstreams. The fellowship, which includes a $25,000 award, acknowledges individuals who have made significant contributions to the preservation and awareness of cultural heritage. “Tom has worked in the service of sharing out documentary films that showcase the depth and nuance of cultural traditions nationwide,” said Cliff Murphy, folk and traditional arts director at the NEA. “He has worked to connect these resources to educators, while spotlighting the ethics and process of the filmmakers themselves.”
Davenport, a committed practitioner of Zen Buddhism, had a philosophical reaction to the recognition. “When you do something long enough and keep adding to it,” he said, “people give you an award.”
As curator of Folkstreams, Davenport has worked with filmmakers to license and digitize their films, many of which had long been out of print, tucked away in archives or otherwise inaccessible. With help from the Southern Folklife Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Davenport has also been able to include articles, study guides and other materials to put the films in context.
The films, which date as far back as 1949, often act as time capsules, offering viewers glimpses of communities and cultural practices that have long since changed or disappeared. “Dink: A Pre-Blues Musician: (1975), for example, captured performances of James “Dink” Roberts, a banjo player from the mountains of North Carolina whose style predated the blues. Dink was filmed by graduate students from UNC Chapel Hill and, until its digital re-release through Folkstreams, was only available at the university library. Institutional archives can sometimes function like tombs, observed Davenport, with valuable material collecting dust out of the public eye.
“Our concern is to have outreach,” he said, “because the simple truth is that these films survive because people like to watch them.”
Based on his farm outside Delaplane, Davenport has produced more than 30 films since the early 1970s. He had some success with early films like “Shaker” (1974), about the American religious sect, and “Born for Hard Luck,” (1976) about an itinerant harmonica player in rural South Carolina. Unable to make ends meet solely with the documentaries, however, he spent much of the 1980s and 1990s producing “From the Brothers Grimm,” a series of fairy tale adaptations set in the rural south. His most recent film, “The Other Side of Eden: Stories of a Virginia Lynching” (2018), examines the 1932 lynching of a man accused of rape in Fauquier County.
These days, Davenport, who recently turned 82, is primarily focused on expanding the Folkstreams platform. And with the attention afforded by the NEA fellowship, he hopes to reach new audiences. “What we’re showing in Folkstreams is an attention to the variety of cultures in the United States,” he said. “It’s a wonderful and unique thing about America, that we’ve got so many different cultures here.”
