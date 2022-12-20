Christmas is the happiest time of the year, the songs tell us -- offering joy and merriment and love and laughter. But for those who have endured the loss of a beloved spouse or child, parent or friend, the season brings sorrow and memories of what they have lost forever. Blue Christmas services address the need for solace, acknowledging that Christmas for many is a time of sorrowful reflection.
Ben Maas, rector of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Warrenton, said, “I have been involved in Blue Christmas or Longest Night services for the past 15 years, since a very young parishioner (in Louisville, Kentucky) and her cousin were killed in a hit and run. Over the years, it has been a small but meaningful service. … The intimacy of the service allows for the honesty needed for healing, or at least solidarity.
“Ten years ago, my last in Louisville, the service was just days after the horrific events in Newtown, Connecticut. We continued the tradition of offering the service close to the longest day, Dec.21 or the Wednesday closest to it.
“At Saint James', we hold the service in the side chapel to create an intimate and comforting space. We often have members of our Stephen Ministry (pastoral care team). … We would offer a time to come and light candles for loved ones, read and reflect on that first chapter of John which reminds us that a light shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it. We have a moment for healing prayers, break bread together and sing some of the Christmas carols that reflect the hope and comfort this season delivers over the abundant joy.
“Father Randolph has opened up the service a lot. He has experienced profound grief, the loss of his son, on Christmas Eve, and he has shared his story and invited others to share their grief. It was amazing to see strangers sharing so openly what brought them there that night.
“I didn't realize how much more the service could be. … Instead of preaching,[he] used that time for sharing. I have been surprised by how many people from outside our parish community find their way to the service. Support groups have commended it and parishioners have encouraged friends who are struggling to attend.
“It is always our smallest but often most meaningful service. This year, we accepted an invitation to join with Warrenton United Methodist and other parishes for a joint service. It required us to adapt some of the ways we have done the service in years past, but I always felt it was a service for the community, so, this feels very appropriate.”
Blue Christmas services typically include Advent hymns like “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” prayers, scripture readings dealing with loss and grief and reflections from clergy and congregation.
Maas said, “A Blue Christmas service or a Longest Night service acknowledges that Christmas is not always met with joy and celebration. Sometimes it can be difficult to participate in the glad carols and merriment of our Christmas services. This service provides an opportunity to light candles acknowledging the people we miss, the pain or emptiness we may feel.
“We sing carols more reflective of Christmas hope than joy; we offer prayers for healing; and (of course) we support one another.”
This year’s service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, at Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church Street in Warrenton.
