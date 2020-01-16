A “Day of Remembrance for the enslaved people of Fauquier and Culpeper counties” will be observed Friday, Jan. 17, at the Kelly’s Ford bridge.
Friday, Jan. 17, is Lee-Jackson Day in Virginia, a holiday that honors Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jackson.
The Day of Remembrance will be held on Kelly’s Ford Bridge on Friday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m.
The reach the bridge, from U.S. 29, turn south on Route 674 for 4.9 miles, then turn left on Route 620.
For more information or to name enslaved people you would like to have honored, email orleanva@juno.com.
