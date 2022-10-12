Davóne Tines, a rising superstar in the world of opera, is 35 years old, six feet two inches tall, lithe and lean, graceful, elegant. He is a careful, attentive listener and a reflective responder. And he is Black, a fact that informs his artistic choices and has been a pivotal factor in shaping his career. “Blackness can never be left out of it,” he said in a recent interview.
The New York Times calls him a “brilliant bass baritone.” He was also the subject of a lengthy New Yorker article. “A timbre at once grand and fraught, potent and vulnerable,” the writer said.
Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, Tines moved with his mother to Annapolis, Maryland, when he was 3. When he was 6, the family broke up. His mother remarried, and she gave custody of her son to his grandparents, who lived in Orlean. “Preppy horse country,” he called it.
His grandmother was a classroom aide at P.B. Smith Elementary School.His grandfather is a retired naval officer and pastor of First Providence Baptist Church, where he also served as pianist and where Tines sang in the choir throughout his childhood and adolescence. As does Tines’ race, the presence of God informs his artistry.
Tines attended Marshall Middle School, where he studied violin, and then Fauquier High School, where he was leader of the school’s string ensemble. He was the only Black student in the school’s gifted program. Here, English teacher Cathy Pegues became a seminal part of his education. “She devised a curriculum that involved creative projects, engaging her students in a dynamic response to literature.”
Tines remembered T. H. White’s Arthurian saga, “The Once and Future King,” as especially riveting. The book raises questions: ‘What is power? What are its uses, how is it granted or obtained, what are its consequences?” To Tines, a Black man, questions of agency and empowerment were compelling.
At the same time, he became fascinated by Baroque music, a turning point for him. “It was because of Baroque that I enrolled in Juilliard.”
Tines says of his relations with his overwhelmingly white classmates, “I didn’t expect to fit in.” He was uneasily aware that he was doing “white things. I was very concerned with how I presented myself.” He dressed exclusively in Ralph Lauren. (“I always popped my collars”).
“Paradoxically, my presentation of myself affected my perception of myself,” he said.Tines still sees his manner of dress as telegraphing messages about his identity. “I’m Black; I’m gay; I have something to say. Prep turned out to be the most useful costume.”
Tines and his grandfather had a family ritual: Whoever arrived home first would sing to the next arrival, “And how are youuuuu today?” One day when the boy was in his early teens, his question was followed by a lengthy silence; then his grandfather said, “I think we may have a voice here.” Singing lessons were added to violin classes.
At Harvard University, where Tines was majoring in sociology, he had his first chance at singing opera in 2006, when he was cast as the lead in a production of Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress.” Of his time at Harvard, Tines said, “It was another kind of playground, more free and open. And a kind of a laboratory, full of interesting minds. Talking to people at mealtimes was especially liberating. Residential dining is a critical part of building community.”
While there, he designed sets for the resident American Repertory Theater. He envisioned a career in arts administration. When he graduated, he worked at George Mason University as production manager of the school’s opera program.
But the lure of a career as a performance artist nagged at him, and he enrolled in Juilliard’s master’s degree program.“I felt continually judged there,” he said.“I graduated convinced that I’d never have a career in singing. I was a Black artist in a largely white environment.” Just 8.7% of opera singers in the United States are Black.
On his return to Virginia, the late impresario Lorin Maazel invited him to join his summer program at Castleton, where he had an opportunity to perform as well as to participate in the festival’s intensive vocal immersion program.
The turning point of Tine’s career came when he auditioned for the director Peter Sellars, who cast him in Kaija Saariaho’s opera “Only the Sound Remains,” launching a meteoric international career. He performed in Amsterdam, Helsinki, Paris, as well as New York City. (Sellars, intrigued by Tines’ intense presence, said in the New Yorker article, “He sings not just because he has a beautiful voice but because he has something to say.”)
In 2018,Tines and the composer Michael Schacter collaborated in turning Langston Hughes’ poem “The Black Clown” into a musical theater experience. The world premiere was presented by the American Repertory Theater in 2018, and “The Black Clown” was performed at Lincoln Center in summer 2019.
A music-theatrical experience, “Black Clown” combines vaudeville, gospel, opera, jazz and spirituals to bring Langston Hughes’ incendiary verse to life, chronicling a Black man’s fortitude and courage against a history of oppression.
In 2019, Tines was cast as the lead in “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” an opera based on a memoir by the New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, who is Black. The protagonist is a young man growing up poor. At the age of 7, he was sexually abused by his cousin, a traumatic event that irrevocably seared and scarred his spirit. As he grows older, he struggles with how to exorcise his demons and whether he should take revenge on his tormentor.
The opera was first performed at the Opera Theater of St Louis. Of Tines’ performance, the St Louis Dispatch said, said, “Bass-baritone Davóne Tines is a glory in the tour-de-force role of Charles. With the physical beauty of an athlete and an utterly Olympian voice, he is perfect in the role.”
More recently, Tines has been involved with The American Opera Company, based in Stamford, Vermont, which unites singers, dancers and musicians. “It’s about unity,” he said. “Everyone’s involved. In AMOC we’re trying to give everyone a voice.”
Asked where he lives now, Tines responded, “Nowhere. Wherever I happen to be working. And I like it. In hotels you get into the rhythm of shared life, you create your own meaning of home; you get to know people, the staff. Community is a means of help, if you need it.”
Tines says that for him singing is a way of dealing with emotion. “There is so much buried rage at centuries of repression.”Instead of venting through violence, he said, “I can sing.”
Why opera rather than some other form of vocalizing? “It’s what my voice is suited to,” he said.“But it’s not because I found the art form. The art form found me.”
He is dismissive of the classics that most people associate with opera; he wants to explore new forms, new ways of messaging. “Though I might like to sing “Don Giovanni.” Or Wotan [in Wagner’s Ring operas], Tannhauser, maybe.”
Singers he admires? “Paul Robson,” he said without hesitation. “And Aretha Franklin.”
“Opera takes something small and blows it up out of proportion,” Tines said. “Similarly, to attain social justice, you have to blow events out of proportion to get people to pay attention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.