The contractor working on the U.S. 29 at Vint Hill Road project in New Baltimore is completing a final checklist to wrap up the project.
The $4.6 million “Cut the Hills” project has a Sept. 30 completion date, but the last-minute items will be done this week, according to Lou Hatter, communications manager for the Culpeper District of the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The project included the lowering of hills to improve the view ahead for drivers heading northbound on U.S. 29 approaching the signalized intersection at Vint Hill Road. The work by contractor Chemung Contracting Corp. required detouring northbound traffic for approximately three weeks ending on Aug. 2.
Mark Nesbit, VDOT’s Warrenton resident engineer, noted in a report he presented to Fauquier County supervisors on Sept. 12 that “a couple of rear-end collisions typical of a signalized intersection” have occurred at the Vint Hill Road intersection despite the improvements.
“We’ll do what we can to keep those at a minimum,” Nesbit said. It would help if drivers would “put their cell phones down.”
