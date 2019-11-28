There is a saying that comes to mind as I dream of the season ahead. One that makes me all warm and fuzzy inside: “Home for the Holidays.” The feeling of forever-lasting hugs from Grandma, unbreakable traditions, timeless and familiar decor, comforting aromas, and of course, obligatory family photos; all bring the soothing sense of home.
What makes “home” for small business? The traditional collection sold year after year, favorited by all, or the service and smiles received by customers from passionate employees, or the aromatic experience you enjoy when visiting their shop.
Experience the heart and home of downtown Culpeper this holiday season with this suggested guide. It’s a listing of opportunities where the spirit of “Home for the Holidays” can be found and enjoyed … and it wouldn’t be Liz’s List if it weren’t $25 or less. Enjoy!
Classic bakery: Baking the classics has always been the goal at Knakal’s. The sweet, fresh aroma of their infamous glazed doughnuts speaks real comfort, and much of the town knows a little wait in line is well worth it. Ready your home for the holidays with the famous aroma of this downtown bakery. A dozen doughnuts for brunch, $6.95. 146 E. Davis St. Contact: 540-825-8181.
Original design house: A home full of inspiration and laughter sounds like a home to spend the holidays in. Embrace your houseguests with the witty and traditional designs of Le Monkey House, and you will guarantee chuckles. From apparel, to wall art, to kitchen accessories, these products’ positive vibe will not only adorn your home this holiday but share inspiration and laughter with all. Flour sack towel, $11. 163 E. Davis St. Contact: chikpeafx@gmail.com.
Green gift shop: With an eco-conscious heart and soul, your home will approve of the “kind-to-the-earth” gifts found at Green Roost. Adding notable style and holiday fun, festive magnets ($16) with heritage designs are sure to add spirit to all those family pictures on the fridge. Paired with a classic matchbox ($8) to light the evergreen candles, your holiday spirit will erupt. Enjoy spirited findings all throughout this season with the welcoming team and socially responsible boutique downtown. 141 E. Davis St. Contact: 540-829-6378.
A gal’s happy place: When Mom and sis come to town, the shopping spirit is sure to come alive when visiting the charming and stylish downtown gift boutique, Pepperberries. Welcoming spirit and cheerful displays accompanied by a rich sense of community support, that home sweet home vibe of Culpeper is sure to be found within these walls. Stocking stuffers starting at $2. 102 E. Davis St. Contact: 540-829-2290.
Décor destination: A tradition close to my heart is gifting an ornament to family -- one with personality, originality and date, of course, is a must during the holiday season. Visit Homeconomics, the downtown destination for home accents and trending furnishings to find a most perfect ornament that speaks to you. A character-filled find touching my heart this year is a Baby’s First Christmas ornament to adorn the family tree. Pictured $16.95. 155 E. Davis St. Contact: 540-764-4620.
European kitchen: What kitchen does the aroma of crusty French bread and fresh herbs bring you back to? Captivate your senses with one of downtown’s favorite casual dining spots, Thyme Market, and fulfill your desires of home. Samples set to tempt your taste buds and an endless supply of wood-fired pita chips and signature pizzas will surely bring comfort of home to you and your guests over the holiday season. Wood fired pizzas start at $10 ($5 special on Mondays) 134 E. Davis St. Contact: 540-825-1011.
A farmer’s bakery: Opening the door of your childhood home fulfills that home for the holiday’s sensation; and that is true to the welcoming feeling when visiting Moving Meadows bakery downtown. Built on a foundation of family and nutrient rich goods, your heart and taste buds will feel the holiday spirit here. Santa’s cookie tray this year will need to include the decadent molasses goods baked with spirit. $0.95 each. 254 E. Davis St. Contact: 540-317-5862.
