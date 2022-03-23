After a 2-year absence, Fauquier County Public Schools’ Arts Festival will return in-person this weekend. The art show -- featuring 2D and 3D artwork as well as theatrical and musical performances -- will be at Liberty High School, 6300 Independence Ave., Bealeton, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25 and from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. Art work will be on display throughout the main floor of the school.
Children from every school in the county -- elementary, middle and high school students -- will have art in the festival.
Jess Beach, lead art teacher for Fauquier County Public Schools, said, "Since the pandemic, our students have been utilizing the arts to express their voices. The arts have a unique way of comforting while simultaneously developing our minds. We look forward to showing you the amazing talents of Fauquier County Public Schools students.
Beach said that approximately 5,000 pieces of artwork will be on display. First place recognition has been awarded at all school levels for 2D and 3D pieces.
Beach added that the show is the culmination of a month-long celebration; in March, students and teachers have celebrated Youth Arts Month, Music in Our Schools Month and Theater in our Schools Month.
Student work is also on display in 31 participating Old Town Warrenton businesses for the 10th annual (after a one-year hiatus) Fauquier County Public Schools’ Art Walk.
