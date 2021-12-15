County's environmental services staff invites residents to celebrate the holiday and learn about recycling

Elizabeth Renaud, recycling information program coordinator for Fauquier County Environmental Services, has announced a holiday activity with an educational twist. A “Santa’s workshop” will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at the county’s environmental services headquarters at 6438 College St. in Warrenton.
Renaud invited visitors to “listen to stories and make beautiful gifts crafted from recycled materials.” She added, “We have someone very special joining us, someone who loves cookies and having his picture taken.”
The Dec. 20 event is not the only way the county’s environmental services staff is spreading Christmas cheer. Anyone visiting the Fauquier County landfill this holiday season will see some unusual artwork – made of collected, recycled materials -- perched on the hill.
Michael Kresse, director of Fauquier County’s Department of Environmental Services, said that the masterpiece was recently awarded “most original” at the Warrenton Christmas parade. Employees who worked on it included Clark Mallam, Mike Norris, Gary Yates and Steven Robertson. They were assisted by two trustees from the Adult Detention Center, Richard Schaefer and Chad Nicely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.