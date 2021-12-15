You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County's environmental services staff invites residents to celebrate the holiday and learn about recycling

  • Updated
  • 0
environmental services christmas

This lively holiday display greets visitors at the Fauquier County landfill.

 Fauquier Times Photo by Robin Earl

Elizabeth Renaud, recycling information program coordinator for Fauquier County Environmental Services, has announced a holiday activity with an educational twist. A “Santa’s workshop” will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at the county’s environmental services headquarters at 6438 College St. in Warrenton.

Renaud invited visitors to “listen to stories and make beautiful gifts crafted from recycled materials.” She added, “We have someone very special joining us, someone who loves cookies and having his picture taken.”

The Dec. 20 event is not the only way the county’s environmental services staff is spreading Christmas cheer. Anyone visiting the Fauquier County landfill this holiday season will see some unusual artwork – made of collected, recycled materials -- perched on the hill. 

Michael Kresse, director of Fauquier County’s Department of Environmental Services, said that the masterpiece was recently awarded “most original” at the Warrenton Christmas parade. Employees who worked on it included Clark Mallam, Mike Norris, Gary Yates and Steven Robertson. They were assisted by two trustees from the Adult Detention Center, Richard Schaefer and Chad Nicely. 

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..