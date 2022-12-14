 Skip to main content
County supervisors honor Citizens of the Year

photo_ft_news_CoY-3_Rodgers_20221208.jpg

Dona and Kurt Rodgers, Cedar Run District

Supervisor Rick Gerhardt named Dona and Kurt Rodgers, of Warrenton, as the Cedar Run District Citizens of the Year. The couple founded Morgan’s Message to address the stigma of mental illness in the athletic community in memory of their daughter. Morgan Rodgers killed herself in 2019 after an injury derailed her college lacrosse career. “It is absolutely incredible what they have been able to accomplish locally, nationally and internationally,” Gerhardt said.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
photo_ft_news_CoY-1_Robert Rankin_20221208.jpg

Robert Rankin, Marshall District

Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel named Bob Rankin, an audio-visual specialist for the county government, as the Marshall District Citizen of the Year. McDaniel praised Rankin’s efforts to make government meeting videos and other information accessible online during the pandemic when many physical offices were closed. Rankin, who lives in Marshall, is a Vietnam War veteran who spent most of his career at Bell Atlantic.
photo_ft_news_CoY-2_Clifton Institute_20221208.jpg

The Clifton Institute, Scott District

Supervisor Holder Trumbo named The Clifton Institute, an environmental education nonprofit near Bethel, as the Scott District Citizen of the Year. Trumbo said that efforts to preserve the county’s rural landscape “will not last without education — we need to educate future generations about what is so good in Fauquier County.” About 2,000 children and 900 adults participated in Clifton programs this year, said Managing Director Eleanor Harris, who with board members Robert Lee and Anne Atherton, accepted the honor on behalf of the organization. “It continues to amaze me how many people want to come and learn about nature with us,” Harris said.
photo_ft_news_CoY-4_Heaney_20221208.jpg

Stan and Jeanne Heaney, Lee District

Supervisor Chris Butler named Stan and Jeanne Heaney, owners of the Corner Deli in Remington, as the Lee District Citizens of the Year. The couple was joined at the ceremony by their son, Stan Heaney Jr. and his wife, Abby. “The Heaney family has made it their priority to stop what they are doing to take food to mourning families, to fire and rescue personnel … and to support every fundraiser the fire department has had since they’ve been in town,” Butler said. Heaney Sr. has also served on the Remington Town Council for 12 years.
photo_ft_news_CoY-5_Marie Moore_20170416.jpg

Marie Moore, Center District

Supervisor Kevin Carter named Marie Moore, who died in March at the age of 90, as the Center District Citizen of the Year. Moore, who retired to Warrenton in 1995 and held a master’s degree in counseling, spent her career as a mental health professional, including as a coordinator for specialized services for the elderly at Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. “Every one of her interests revolved around serving this community and other communities,” Carter said.

