Contractors’ association improves Warrenton Branch Greenway

photo_ft_news_greenway ribbon cutting-2_20210903.jpg

Members of the Heavy Construction Contractors Association Leadership Institute Class of 2020 pose Sept. 3 with a banner recognizing the two-dozen companies that contributed to a Warrenton Branch Greenway improvement project.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

Approximately $80,000 in improvements were completed recently to the Warrenton Branch Greenway, thanks to the combined efforts of 22 member companies of the Heavy Construction Contractors Association. A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Sept. 3 to mark the project’s completion.

The project, made possible by donations of time, materials and equipment by the association member companies, improved and repaired the section of the trail between Madison Street and Falmouth Street.

photo_ft_news_greenway improvements.png

A map explains improvements made to the Warrenton Branch Greenway by a recent project headed by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association.

Underground drainage systems were installed to eliminate standing water on the trail, shoulders were re-established, trees and branches removed and the asphalt topcoat repaired where needed. The trail access point across from Taylor Middle School was also refurbished, which Center District Supervisor Chris Granger pointed out is especially important considering the school’s pending expansion.

The work was headed by participants in the association’s Leadership Institute, an 8-month course “designed to familiarize individuals with a broad range of expertise from the leading companies who develop today’s infrastructure while advancing public speaking skills and promoting leadership. The students of the HCCA Leadership Institute are tasked with designing, organizing, and completing a community service project for a local municipality,” an association representative explained.

photo_ft_news_greenway ribbon cutting-1_20210903.jpg

Local officials and Heavy Construction Contractors Association representatives cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark completion of improvements to the Warrenton Branch Greenway.

Part of the Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation trail system, the Warrenton Branch Greenway is a rails-to-trails project along the former railroad branch that once linked Warrenton to the main rail line at Calverton. It is comprised currently of 1.4 miles of paved trail, mostly within Warrenton town limits.

Construction is currently underway to extend the trail by 0.9 miles to a property near Lord Fairfax Community College; that project is scheduled to be completed this winter.

Tags

