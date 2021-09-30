Conductor Miriam Burns brings new chamber orchestra to Grace Church in The Plains

Growing The Plains as a regional center for music and the arts, conductor Miriam Burns is bringing the new Paragon Philharmonia chamber orchestra to Grace Episcopal Church.
The first concert, “A Joyous Beginning,” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., with the chamber orchestra performing the Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, a Mendelssohn String Symphony and Mozart’s Symphony No. 29.
Paragon Philharmonia joins the acclaimed two-decade-old Grace Church Concert Series, which will start its season on Sunday, Oct. 3 with “Music from the Heart: A Celebration of Connection in Aria and Song” with sopranos Camille Zamora and Monica Yunus and pianist Josephine Riggs.
A resident of New York City, Burns serves as visiting professor and director of orchestral studies at Ohio State University and is principal guest conductor of the Youngstown Symphony. Recent past music directorships include the former Tysons McLean Orchestra of Northern Virginia, the Tallahassee Symphony, Kenosha Symphony, Lawton Philharmonic, and she has guest conducted numerous orchestras in the U.S. and abroad.
Burns was also on staff with the New York Philharmonic as one of the cover conductors for eight years, serving under music directors Kurt Masur and Loren Maazel.
The Grace Church Concert Series, created 22 years ago, is funded in part through a donation from Jacqueline Mars in memory of her mother, Forrest Mars, who was devoted to music and loved Grace Church.
Paragon comes to Grace through the efforts of Lena Scott Lundh, the former chair of Washington Performing Arts and Grace Church the Rev. Weston Mathews.
“No matter who you are or where you come from you are welcome to participate in everything Grace Church offers,” Mathews said, adding that “music is one of the universal languages that helps knit us all together.”
“I agree,” said Lundh. “Music can of course be just entertaining, but also serious, helping in healing and uniting us in times of sorrow and divisiveness.
“Now, 20 years after 9/11, we remember how people in New York came together in the aftermath of the horrific tragedy, singing “We Shall Overcome” and “America the Beautiful” while orchestras around the world presented the requiems of Brahms and Mozart.
Grace Church and Paragon Philharmonia will focus on three areas of collaboration:
Hosting a new series of accessible, high-quality concerts for the community that will complement the long-established Grace Concert Series.
Partnering with the church’s director of music, Jason Farris, and the Grace Church Choir for concerts and enhanced congregational worship, and musical outreach to youth in the community, including local schools in the Northern Piedmont region.
Paragon concert tickets can be purchased here: https://www.paragonphilharmonia.org/
Grace Concert Tickets: https://www.gracetheplains.org/the-grace-church-concert-series/
