Sara Sweeney had just retrieved her two elementary school-aged boys off the school bus near their Bealeton townhome on Tuesday, Nov. 15. They were all upstairs; the boys were watching television, and she was feeding her two-week-old baby when Sweeney smelled smoke and started downstairs to investigate. That’s when she “saw smoke pouring in from the garage.”
She ran upstairs to get the baby, her other two children and their dog and got out of the house in a panic. But as they ran out of the house into the cold rain, without jackets, she realized she had left her phone behind.
Several neighbors didn’t answer when she banged on their doors, but she finally found someone to call 911. As she and her children sat in her car, soaking wet and cold, she borrowed a neighbor’s phone to call her children’s dad, who was at work. “I told him the house was on fire, that I got the kids out and the dog, but I wasn’t sure he really took it all in.”
The family has been told that the fire started in a spare refrigerator in the garage of their rental home. The damage to the townhome was significant and will take at least three months to repair, Sweeney said.
Nicolas Page said that the first floor is completely ruined and doesn’t know if they’ll be able to salvage their furniture because of the smoke damage.
For now, the family – Sweeney; Nicholas Page, 9; Lucas Page, 6; Charlie Page, 2 weeks old, and their dad, Nicholas Page — is staying in a Warrenton hotel, paid for by the Red Cross, donations from neighbors and a collection taken at the boys’ school, Grace Miller Elementary. Lucas is in first grade and Nicholas is in fourth.
The hotel room is full – with three kids, two adults, garbage bags and boxes of donated clothes. Olivia, the Page-Sweeney’s gangly Shar Pei-pit bull mix occupies some space too.
Sweeney’s sister, Ana Emer, was at the hotel room Sunday afternoon holding baby Charlie while Sweeney welcomed a photographer, “Welcome to my mess,” she said cheerfully.
Emer worried aloud about what the next step is for the family. Donations that paid for the hotel room will run out in a couple of days, she said. “We need to find some affordable housing for them for the next three months.”
Managing in a hotel room with three small children and a dog — and the holiday approaching — is a strain, Sweeney said. And she knows something about strain. She had only just returned home Nov. 10 from UVA Hospital in Culpeper after spending six days there with her underweight newborn. Charlie was born at only 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and soon dropped down to 5 pounds. Because the baby was so small and not gaining weight, she had to receive fortified nutrition at the hospital to help her put on ounces before she could be discharged, Sweeney said.
Even now, Charlie has to be breastfed every two hours, an exhausting prospect for any new mom, but especially stressful now. Fortunately, at the baby’s two-week check in, doctors found she was back up to her birth weight.
The community responds
Sweeney said she has been surprised by all the support offered since the fire displaced her family. “We only moved here recently, so our neighbors don’t even really know us yet. Everyone has gone so far out of their way to help us.”
Because the family had just moved to Bealeton in September, many of their belongings were still in boxes in the garage and were destroyed in the fire. The family did not have renters’ insurance.
Nicholas Page said that the family had to send their boys to school Nov. 11 with backpacks and jackets that smelled strongly of smoke. “Their jackets were hanging on the backs of our kitchen chairs when the fire started.
“Within 40 minutes, Lucas’ teacher was on the phone telling us they would have new backpacks and jackets for the boys,” said Sara Sweeney.
Principal Deborah Diaz-Arnold called the family later that afternoon to offer support. Nicholas Page recalled, “She said that if we had to move to Fredericksburg for a few months, that the school would provide transportation to school for the boys.”
Diaz-Arnold said in an email, “We are being careful not to inundate with too much as they do not have space and supporting the GoFundMe is probably the best route to take. However, we will be collecting items to present to the family before the winter holiday, keeping in mind, they have 6- and 10-year-old boys and a two-week-old baby girl. As they will be in temp housing for three months, the needs are long term. The Bealeton community has been tremendous in the support of the family.”
The family will have to replace all of their belongings, but some are not replaceable. In 2020, Sweeney lost a baby at birth, and “all our memorabilia of him was packed in boxes in the garage,” Sweeney said.
Nicholas Page was just thankful that his family was safe. “We lost a baby at 38 weeks two years ago. This was nothing compared to that. As long as everyone is safe, this isn’t so bad.”
