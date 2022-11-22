photo_ft_news_sweeney 2_112322.jpg

The Page-Sweeney family: Lucas Page, Nicholas Page with baby Charlie, Sara Sweeney and Nicholas Page.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

Online fundraiser

An online fundraiser for the Page-Sweeney family can be found here.

The page is currently set up to collect $15,000 to help with the Page-Sweeney family’s housing, clothing and other needs.

The fundraiser was organized by Melissa Ulm, a friend of the family.

photo_ft_news_charlie copy.jpg

Baby Charlie is only two weeks old.
photo_ft_news_fire.jpg

The fire that forced the Page-Sweeney family from their Bealeton home started in a spare refrigerator in their garage, according to Sara Sweeney.

