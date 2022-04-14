Virginia Grown offers produce, baked goods, plants and flowers.
Get Healthy Fauquier, a community Health Fair for residents of Fauquier County and surrounding areas, will be held will be held Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Remington Community Garden, 150 West Bowen St.. Organizer Mary Beth Waldeck said, “We are a family-focused event with health information, screenings and activities for all ages.”
There will be free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, hearing and vision. A wide variety of organizations will be providing information and expertise, including dental health, mental health, financial health and aging services. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, county fire and rescue organizations, local hospitals and businesses will be there to demonstrate fun fitness activities, healthy cooking and fire and bike safety. One-man-band Peter McCory will perform children’s songs, and Dr. Mike Amster will read to young residents.
Remington United Methodist Church, Remington Community Garden, Remington Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Amore Care Health and Wellness and Remington Drug have come together to sponsor this event.
Farmers market season opens in Remington
The beginning of April marked the opening of the Farmers Market in Remington. Located on West Bowen Street, directly across from the Remington United Methodist Church and next to Remington’s Community Garden, the market runs from 2 to 6 p.m. every Saturday (except April 30) until October. Most vendors accept credit cards or cash.
Visitors to the market can visit 13 different vendors. Guest vendors make periodic appearances, as do rotating food trucks.
Llamazing Blessed Homestead owner Aldo Sessarego, said. “Selling at farmers markets helps businesses grow. We are taking classes, learning and connecting with others to build our business.”
The market offers a variety of items, including handmade soaps, ethically-sourced coffee, handcrafted home décor items, fresh produce, herbs, baked goods, flavored pickles, holistic pet food, free-range eggs and fresh premium meats.
The Remington Farmers Market posts weekly updates on Facebook.
