You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Come to Town Hall today to see the Fauquier Quibbler on the big screen

Warrenton Wizard Walk starts today at 10 a.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
The Fauquier Quibbler front page

The front page of today's Fauquier Quibbler

Warrenton’s first-ever Warrenton Wizard Walk will be held Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The day will include wizarding games and events hosted by a couple dozen Old Town businesses.

Children of all ages are welcome to fly into Old Town and park their brooms. They can participate in fun activities at local businesses, enjoy some butterbeer and get sorted into wizarding houses on Main Street and beyond.

The Fauquier Times has created an issue of the Fauquier Quibbler (The pictures move!) that you can find here. Or stop by Town Hall on Main Street to see it on the big screen and to pick up some giveaways from your hometown newspaper.

For a map of all the businesses who will be participating, click here.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..