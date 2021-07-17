Come to Town Hall today to see the Fauquier Quibbler on the big screen

+4 There’s something magical going on in Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill has been spotted on several occasions around town wearing a flowing purp…

Warrenton’s first-ever Warrenton Wizard Walk will be held Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The day will include wizarding games and events hosted by a couple dozen Old Town businesses.

Children of all ages are welcome to fly into Old Town and park their brooms. They can participate in fun activities at local businesses, enjoy some butterbeer and get sorted into wizarding houses on Main Street and beyond.

The Fauquier Times has created an issue of the Fauquier Quibbler (The pictures move!) that you can find here. Or stop by Town Hall on Main Street to see it on the big screen and to pick up some giveaways from your hometown newspaper.

