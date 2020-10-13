In an effort to share kindness, Coleman Elementary School students are sharing a song.
In a YouTube video, Coleman students in kindergarten through fifth grade can be seen singing the song “Nothing More” by The Alternate Roots.
Music teacher Jamie Hall put the project together and see and another Coleman staff member, kindergarten teacher Dana Wallace, joined the students in singing.
Students submitted their videos individually on Flipgrid and Hall used Adobe Premiere Rush to edit the videos together, she said.
“This project was put together over the last month with the intention to spread messages of kindness and community in a trying time,” Hall said in an email.
Watch the video above or visit https://youtu.be/8tnZnDh0NS0 to view it.
