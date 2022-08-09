Before Dalila Villatoro began taking classes at Warrenton Baptist Church’s ESL Ministry to improve her English language skills; simple tasks such as talking to her young son’s teacher or helping with homework was frustrating and difficult. Language was a barrier she smacked into regularly.
Now, the native Spanish speaker has gained the confidence to open a cleaning business, and she plans to return to the Warrenton Baptist Church ESL classes when they start up again in a few weeks. Villatoro has been in the U.S. since 2001, but between family responsibilities and a work schedule that at times included three jobs, she did not have much time to hone her English language skills beyond what she picked up at work.
“I was a beginner because I was speaking, but I didn’t know that I was not pronouncing well,” Villatoro, 42, said. She recommends the class to others who want to improve their English language skills. “They can come to enjoy (the classes) and have a better future and better communication.”
The interdenominational ESL classes are growing, with more students signing up, and the need for volunteers is growing along with it, said Elaine DesLauriers, ESL director. “The reason we started this is there are not many options for students wishing for language instruction” in Warrenton, she said. “Our mission is to improve the lives of students, so building English is the building block for doing that.”
While most of the students are native Spanish speakers, the classes are for all people who speak English as a second language and seek to improve their English skills, DesLauriers said.
More than 40 students registered for the 2021-22 school year fall and spring semesters, DesLauriers said. The classes cost $40 per semester, which helps defray curriculum costs. All staff members, from teachers to childcare providers, are volunteers.
Right now, the need for volunteers is great, DesLauriers said. A teaching background is helpful for volunteer instructors. “We have a lot of former teachers, and they’re a really good source of instructors,” she said. Teachers and other volunteers do not need to be bilingual to teach, help with daycare or participate in other ESL activities. The classes are taught in English.
People who register for the classes will be evaluated for knowledge of written and oral English. The program will offer four or five levels of instruction, depending on each student’s needs. “We are not a one-size-fits-all organization,” DesLouriers said. No class has more than 12 students. and every class has two teachers. Free childcare is available.
Students who have been in the classes come from a variety of countries, including El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, Guatemala, Italy, Mexico and the Republic of Cameroon.
Villatoro can’t say enough about the classes she has taken. When she came to the U.S. from Guatemala in 2001, she had only one thing on her mind — a better life for her children, who were ages 5 and 3 at the time. She left them behind with family to undertake a dangerous journey by train, foot and raft to get to the U.S.
Her grown children are here now, and she has a young son starting first grade. The ESL classes have been a huge help to her. “I can see in myself a big difference,” she said.
She is paying it forward by helping others in the community. For example, she has helped other Spanish speakers at appointments with doctors who do not speak Spanish.
Villatoro is proud that her 6-year-old son is growing up bilingual. He sometimes corrects her English because children learn new languages faster than adults.
She recommends the Warrenton Baptist Church program. “If they want to have a better future and better communication, just come. Don’t let this opportunity go.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.