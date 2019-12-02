The historic village of Middleburg, located in the heart of Virginia’s horse country, is well known for its bucolic countryside, unique shopping, fine dining and luxurious accommodations. Each year on the first Saturday in December, the village hosts its annual holiday celebration, Christmas in Middleburg. The traditional Christmas festivities, with the backdrop of a classic hunt country village have become a family tradition and essential part of the spirit of Christmas for small children, world travelers and visitors from far and wide.
Christmas in Middleburg is a wonderful community event. Festivities begin at 8 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, with Breakfast with Santa and a silent auction at the Middleburg Community Charter School.
Starting at 11 a.m., the Middleburg Hunt Review takes to the streets, creating a spectacular sight as approximately 150 horses, riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town. Throughout the day there are choir performances, hayrides, the Christmas in Middleburg Craft Fair at the Middleburg Community Center (300 W. Washington St.), as well as shopping and dining in the town’s shops and restaurants. In addition to the town’s restaurants, food trucks will be located on North Pickering Street, behind the BB&T Bank during the event.
The Middleburg Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m.; spectators line the sidewalks along Washington Street (U.S. 50) to watch as a unique assortment of floats, troops and musical groups march by. In keeping with the animal friendliness of the town, the parade includes horses, ponies, llamas, alpacas and a variety of dog breeds. Not to be missed are the antique fire trucks and of course, Santa brings up the rear riding on a beautiful horse-drawn coach.
From 3 to 6 p.m., adults can relax and enjoy the Spirit of Middleburg. The progressive hospitality of food and wine tasting will allow adults to wind down and relax at Middleburg establishments of their choice while sampling foods, wines, and spirits from throughout the area at local restaurants. Visit www.ChristmasinMiddleburg.org for a full list of Spirit of Middleburg stops.
“Christmas in Middleburg is a wonderful family festival,” said parade organizer Jim Herbert. “This year’s event will be especially exciting because the parade day will feature more food and drink, more amenities, with unique activities taking place throughout the day for visitors to enjoy. Christmas in Middleburg is where you see everything that Middleburg is really all about.”
The Middleburg Business and Professional Association will host a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6. Caroling begins at 5 p.m., behind the Pink Box Visitor Center at 12 N. Madison St. Refreshments will be served. Mayor Bridge Littleton will lead the countdown to the tree lighting. The town’s Christmas tree features more than 1,000 lights.
Event parking for Christmas in Middleburg will be available for $20 per vehicle, one mile east of Middleburg on Route 50. Free shuttle service will be provided.
For more information call the Pink Box Visitor Center at 540-687-8888 or email Organizer@ChristmasinMiddleburg.org. Visit www.ChristmasinMiddleburg.org to view an event schedule, list of activities, shop specials, and more. Follow Christmas in Middleburg on Facebook for event updates.
