Each year on the first Saturday in December, Middleburg hosts its annual holiday celebration, Christmas in Middleburg. 2022 festivities begin at 8 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 with Breakfast with Santa and a silent auction at the Middleburg Community Charter School. The event features a breakfast, silent auction and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Visit https://www.mccspto.org/ for additional information.
Starting at 11 a.m., the Middleburg Hunt Review takes to the streets. One hundred and fifty riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town. Throughout the day, there are choir performances and hayrides, as well as shopping and dining in the town’s shops and restaurants. Food trucks also will be located on North Pickering Street during the event.
The Middleburg Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m.; spectators will line the sidewalks along Washington Street (Va. Route 50) to watch as an assortment of floats, troops and musical groups march by. The parade will include horses, ponies, llamas, alpacas and a variety of dog breeds. There will be antique fire trucks, and Santa will bring up the rear, riding on a horse drawn coach.
From 3 to 6 p.m., adults can relax and enjoy the Spirit of Middleburg. Offerings of food and wine tasting will allow adults to wind down and relax at Middleburg establishments of their choice while sampling foods, wines and spirits from throughout the area at local restaurants. Visit https://christmasinmiddleburg.org for a full list of Spirit of Middleburg stops.
Tree lighting on Dec. 2
The Middleburg Museum will host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2. Caroling will begin at 5 p.m., behind the Pink Box Visitor Center at 12 North Madison St. Refreshments will also be served. Mayor Bridge Littleton will lead the countdown to the tree lighting, which will feature more than 1,000 lights. Call the Middleburg Museum at the Pink Box Visitor Center at 540-687-8888 for additional information.
To attend
Parking for Christmas in Middleburg is available for $50 per vehicle. Shuttle service will be provided. Visit https://christmasinmiddleburg.org/purchase-parking/ to purchase parking passes. Advanced purchase of parking passes is required (no day-of-event sales). Free handicap accessible parking will be available behind Middleburg United Methodist Church (15 West Washington St.). A valid DMV-issued disabled parking placard or license plate is required.
The Middleburg Town Office can answer questions at 540-687-5152 or email Organizer@ChristmasinMiddleburg.org. Visit www.ChristmasinMiddleburg.org to view an event schedule, list of activities, shop specials and more. Follow Christmas in Middleburg on Facebook for event updates.
Visit https://visitmiddleburgva.com/calendar/ for a complete schedule of events taking place in Middleburg this holiday season.
