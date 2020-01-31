The Rev. Brian Turner of Christ Anglican Church in Warrenton recently has had another title and responsibility given to him. With Christ Church becoming the cathedral for the Episcopal Missionary Church, Diocese of the East, Turner is now the dean. Late last year, the Right Rev. Vince McLaughlin, Bishop of the DoE, requested that Christ Church be named the cathedral and the parish was happy to accommodate him, said a spokesman. As cathedral, all official diocesan events will take place in Warrenton.
The parish of Christ Church also announced an important addition to the weekly services. The Rev. Gary Chique will celebrate a Spanish Holy Communion/Mass service every Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Two other new services are morning prayer at noon and evening prayer at 5 p.m. every Wednesday beginning Feb. 5.
Recently, at its annual parish meeting, Christ Church elected Vestry members for the coming two-year term. The Vestry manages the business and resources of the congregation. Among sitting members of the Vestry, Kay Campbell was elected senior warden and new member Dave Mailler was elected junior warden.
Confirmations were recently held and new members were welcomed. Confirmands are Connie Glasgow, Marci Romagnoli and Barbara Ziman. New members are Mary Batsakis, Bruce DeGrazia and Beth Wilson.
Christ Church is a traditional, continuing Anglican church using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. A church spokesman said, “This small congregation is welcoming and friendly, supports local charities and volunteers. They welcome new members.”
Visit www.christchurchofwarrenton.com or phone 540-347-7634.
