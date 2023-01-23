photo_ft_news_all county choir 1_012523_1.jpg

Some of the students in Fauquier's All County Choir rehearsing for their Saturday afternoon concert.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Colleen LaMay
photo_ft_news_all county choir lula mccain_012523.jpg

Lula McCain, a sophomore at Kettle Run High School, believes that singing with a close-knit group of students allows her to connect "on a whole different level because you’re making something beautiful together."
photo_ft_news_all county choir 2_012523.jpg

Some of the students in Fauquier's All County Choir rehearsing for their Saturday afternoon concert.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.