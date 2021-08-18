Cedar Run Garden Club celebrates 70 years

The 22 members of the Cedar Run Garden Club celebrated their 70th anniversary in June with a luncheon at Black Bear Bistro in Warrenton; the occasion was full of laughter and reminiscing over the women’s shared achievements.
Marilyn Macklin has been a member of the Cedar Run Garden Club for 17 years. She said that “the event gave us time to share how much we mean to each other and how much our gardens have flourished because of each other.”
Valerie Story, new first vice president of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs, presented a certificate of merit from the National Garden Clubs to the Cedar Run club in honor of its 70th milestone. Story also presented the club with a certificate from the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs recognizing “70 years of outstanding achievements by CRGC.”
Pat Carswell presented a certificate of appreciation for 70 years of Service to CRGC from the Shenandoah District. All three were accepted by Cedar Run’s former president Mary Ann May. (Current president is Kay Campbell.)
May said that “Linda Taylor (93 years young) was a special guest at our 70th anniversary luncheon. She was a member and the president of CRGC in 1991 to '93! She is now a member of Culpeper Garden Club, and still a master Judge and beautiful flower designer, and she still does programs on design for garden clubs.”
May added, “Record books and photos going all the way back to 1950 have been located and have given us insights into CRGC’s accomplishments over the years. Our club has a long and proud history of service to our community.”
Service projects
Some tangible examples of the Cedar Run Garden Club’s contributions may be found around Fauquier County. The group renovated, planted and has continued to maintain the Fauquier Library Garden for more than 40 years, where visitors are invited to inspect the plants, read a book and pause to enjoy the fountain.
May shared just how much history is planted in this little garden. “Landscape architect Meade Palmer chose a Yellow Wood tree to plant in the garden in 1996, where it exists today 25 years later. The Library Garden is an oasis in the Town of Warrenton.”
Macklin finds maintaining the space “peaceful,” and has left her mark on the library garden. “Everything that’s there, they came from our yards. I trimmed my irises and now we have a huge bed of irises [in the garden].” The garden consists largely of perennials -- with drought-tolerant black-eyed Susans and lamb’s ear planted along the neighboring hill.
The Cedar Run Garden Club has taken on other community improvement projects -- including adopting a highway (Route 674), working with the Boys and Girls Club, and creating two Blue Star Memorials in honor of the Armed Forces.
May added that the club has worked with students from Fauquier High School to plant a garden and cleaned up and pruned plants in the courtyard at Grace Miller Elementary School in Bealeton.
May said that the club awards annual college scholarships to local high school students who plan to major in horticulture-related programs.
To support their service projects, club members participate in Spring Festival plant sales, sell homemade jewelry and take part in a flea market in South Wales once or twice a year. Macklin reminisced about long days setting up and breaking down their flea market booths -- and the meals the members share in between. “The whole idea is we’re all together doing it. Yes, it’s a lot of work, but it’s about the comraderie.”
Sharing plant love
CRGC members enjoy monthly meetings, where guest speakers share their horticultural experiences and experts demonstrate flower design. The group also enjoys field trips together; they have visited the National Arboretum, Hillwood, Ladew and Meadowlark Gardens, Longwood and the White House.
In June, CRGC visited the Orchid Station in Barboursville to tour the wholesaler’s greenhouses and learn about orchid care. The women gathered round Orchid Station owner Kathy Pilhour while she demonstrated how to re-pot orchids. Many CRGC members have orchids in their homes and were eager to get some professional advice on these finicky flowers. One of orchids’ peculiarities is that they grow in moss rather than soil.
Pilhour’s confident hands mercilessly trimmed inactive roots and replaced the moss. The ladies were delighted to learn that the orchids that appear so fragile can withstand some heavy-handed maintenance. They marveled at the rows and rows of colorful blooms in the Orchid Station’s three greenhouses – and brought a few home, armed with their new knowledge.
Macklin shared why she loves being a part of the garden club, “We love sharing the things that we’re doing at home … Every time you look at a particular plant, you think of each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.