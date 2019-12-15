Sometimes, it’s not about the numbers.
Only two children registered in the 5-and-under age group to “catch a duck” Saturday at the WARF, but for those two, there was joy.
Liam Shanahan, 3 and Carson Heflin, 5, got to splash around in the leisure pool at the WARF, trying to catch rubber ducks supplied by Aquatics Coordinator Graham Grosvenor. After they herded the ducks, they got to decorate wooden duck ornaments.
Four children were signed up in the 6- to 9-year-old category and one in the 10 to 12 group.
Grosvenor said that the WARF had a pumpkin catching event for Halloween. “You should have seen us trying to get the pumpkins down the hall to the party room without having pumpkin pie all over the floor.”
He said that there will be an Easter egg event in the spring, and he’d like to schedule one more over the next couple of months.
The WARF web page on the warrentonva.gov website has a section on special events.
Next up: A cookie exchange from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Participants swap three dozen of their own homemade cookies for three dozen cookies that others have contributed. Call 349-2520 or email areams@warrentonva.gov with questions.
