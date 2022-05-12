The Warrenton Antiquarian Society at Weston (4476 Weston Road, Casanova) will host a series of three monthly art workshops from June through August.
A watercolor painting workshop that will encourage participants of all skill levels to celebrate nature will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Sonja Forster will be the instructor; the class, designed for all levels, will be limited to 12 participants.
Cindy McClanahan Ellis will teach a class called “Improving your cell phone photo,” offering a mastery of cell phone photographic tools and techniques for all levels. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 14.
“Boldly approaching the canvas” will be offered 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 11. Nancy Brittle will teach up to 10 participants at all levels about “oil and acrylic painting for fresher and powerful artistic expression.”
The WAS was founded in 1949 and became a non-profit 501c3 organization in 1959. Miss Charlotte St. George Nourse bequeathed Weston, her family’s 1800s farmstead, to the Antiquarians “to preserve, interpret and share educational resources related to local artistic, agricultural, community and family histories.” This series of creative arts workshops, each conducted by accomplished local artists, serves to fulfill these goals.
Antiquarians conduct tours, school field trips, social and fundraising events, and now the following 2022 workshops to provide participants with an opportunity to enjoy creative arts, the history of the Nourse family’s farmstead and the beauty of Weston, a National and Virginia Historic Landmark.
Registration for one or more of the workshops may be arranged by calling 540-229-0114. For more information about the classes, those interested may visit www.historicwestonva.org.
Proceeds from the workshops will be used to fund the creation of an art and education center on the grounds of Weston at the site of the former Casanova Hunt’s kennels.
