Camps help kids explore the great outdoors

Time spent in nature also builds confidence, promotes creativity and teaches responsibility for the environment. Luckily, Virginia has many beautiful spaces where kids can enjoy spending time outside.

Here are a few opportunities close to home:

The Clifton Institute at 6712 Blantyre Road in Warrenton, seeks to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards to learn about the ecology of the Northern Virginia Piedmont. Their 900-acre field station is home to all programming including the following camps:

Piedmont Polliwogs: Ages 4 to 6 (with adult caregiver), 9 a.m. to noon; offered one week in June 2022. Campers explore and engage with nature with outdoor story time, nature walks and related craft projects.

Ages 4 to 6 (with adult caregiver), 9 a.m. to noon; offered one week in June 2022. Campers explore and engage with nature with outdoor story time, nature walks and related craft projects. Young Scientists Research Experience: Ages 13 to 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; offered one week in June 2022. Young Scientists will engage in hands-on learning as they develop their own research questions, collect and analyze data and present their results under the guidance of an experienced mentor. Perfect for students with an interest in the environmental and natural sciences and the desire to experience ecological fieldwork.

Ages 13 to 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; offered one week in June 2022. Young Scientists will engage in hands-on learning as they develop their own research questions, collect and analyze data and present their results under the guidance of an experienced mentor. Perfect for students with an interest in the environmental and natural sciences and the desire to experience ecological fieldwork. Young Explorers: Ages 7 to 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; two one-week sessions offered in July 2022. Campers will explore the field station with naturalists and learn about the plants and animals that live in the Northern Virginia Piedmont. In the afternoon, children enjoy crafts and games to expand their knowledge of ecology and the environment.

Check cliftoninstitute.org/education/#camp for updated dates and cost information. Registration will open in early February.

Bull Run Mountains Conservancy is an independent, nonprofit in Broad Run that protects and promotes the Bull Run Mountains through education, research and stewardship. As part of its mission, BRMC offers the following summer camps:

Budding Naturalist Camp: Ages 4-6, half-day; one week in July. Campers are exposed to the outdoors and wildlife as they explore the Bull Run Mountain region. The camp features discovery hikes, frog and salamander searches, stream exploration and nature crafts.

Ages 4-6, half-day; one week in July. Campers are exposed to the outdoors and wildlife as they explore the Bull Run Mountain region. The camp features discovery hikes, frog and salamander searches, stream exploration and nature crafts. Summer Nature Camp: Ages 7-14, full-day; two one-week sessions offered in July. Campers learn about different plants and animals found in the Bull Run Mountain region and partake in bird-watching, butterfly and insect collecting and even snake-handling (if desired).

Ages 7-14, full-day; two one-week sessions offered in July. Campers learn about different plants and animals found in the Bull Run Mountain region and partake in bird-watching, butterfly and insect collecting and even snake-handling (if desired). Herpetology Camp: Ages 7-14, full-day; two, two-day sessions offered in June. Campers spend two days searching for and observing salamanders, frogs, lizards, snakes and turtles while hiking in the Bull Run Mountain region.

Check www.brmconservancy.org/youth-outdoors-program for updated dates and cost information. Pre-registration is required.

More camps in the Fauquier County area:

Teens in grades nine through 12; held in July. The week-long, 2022 Youth Conservation Camp at the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg brings together about 70 students to learn about Virginia’s natural resources from conservation professionals and Virginia Tech faculty.

Most instruction is hands-on and outdoors. Topics include: soils, water quality, forestry, wildlife, fisheries management, beekeeping and agricultural best management practices as well as hiking, swimming and canoeing.

More details here: vaswcd.org/conservation-camp. Contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District to apply and inquire about scholarship availability: vaswcd.org/districts-by-countycity.

Ages 13-16; June 20-24. Residential camp presented by the Virginia Department of Forestry at the 20,000-acre Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. Professionals working in the field of natural resources lead activities, events and classes such as: sustainable forest management, forest ecology, wildlife management and more. Campers are selected from nominations made by teachers, forestry and wildlife professionals, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, 4-H leaders, scout leaders and partner sponsoring organizations. Nominations are available now through April 15 and can be found at dof.virginia.gov/education-and-recreation/youth-education/camp-woods-wildlife/.

At the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Northern Virginia 4-H Center serves as the host site for 4-H Junior Camps (for kids ages 9 to 13) and Cloverbud Camps (for ages 5 to 8). More than 20 choices of activities are available, including canoeing, archery and performing arts. The center's camps have consistently garnered acclaim for a positive, experiential environment with great outdoor programs and a passionate, highly skilled staff. Campers register through their local 4-H office, though 4-H club membership is not required to attend. Contact your local Cooperative Extension Office for more information about deadlines, fees and the registration process. The Fauquier session is July 3-7, and the Prince William session is July 24-28. Visit www.nova4h.com for more information.