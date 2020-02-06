Send your events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance. Visit www.fauquier.com for more calendar listings.
Feb. 5
The Fauquier County Youth Orchestra and Jazz Band: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gloria's, 92 Main St., in Old Town Warrenton. Offering beginner, intermediate and advanced strings and a jazz band. $10 a week. Email info@fauquieryouthorchestra.org or call 540-717-9349.
Feb. 6
Coffee & Conversation at SCSM: On Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Spiritual Care Support Ministries opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement and hope. Light refreshments provided. Visit www.scsm.tv or call 540-349-5814 for more information.
Feb. 8
Gray Ghost celebrates 26 years: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Treat your sweet tooth to a decadent array of chocolate desserts while sipping Gray Ghost’s Gold-medal winning red wines. Admission includes unlimited chocolate dessert buffet, red and white wine tasting, glass of wine of your choice and collectible Valentine glass. Repeats Feb. 9. Live music both days from 2 to 4 p.m. 14706 Lee Highway, Amissville. Visit wwwgrayghostvineyards.com or phone 540-937-4869.
Feb. 9
Warrenton Bluegrass Jam: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., 39 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Come and join new and old friends at the Warrenton Bluegrass Jams during afternoons on the second Sunday of each month. Email wattman52@gmail.com or 540-270-0477.
Hong Kong & Tiananmen - The History and the Relationship: 2 p.m., 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. The Cold War Museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewery, will present four China experts to discuss the background to, and the history of, the Tiananmen Square Massacre and how the mindset of the Chinese authorities toward the Hong Kong uprisings was affected by Tiananmen. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com or at the door. Contact: 703-283-4124.
Free Family Open House: 2 to 4 p.m., 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Hylton Performing Arts Center hosts a family open house to celebrate the opening of the new Hylton Center Education and Rehearsal Wing. This free event is open to all and takes place in the new Wing between Hylton Family Series performances of Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s The Rainbow Fish. Tickets to The Rainbow Fish are not required to attend the Family Open House. Activities include: family-friendly live music, a selfie photo station, face painting, interactive arts and crafts tables, a kids’ community art project inspired by The Rainbow Fish, instrument petting zoos, snacks, and more. For more information, contact Kirstin Franko at kfranko@gmu.edu or 703-993-8794.
Feb. 11
The Fauquier Pokémon League: Meets every Tuesday, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Virginia Hobbies Etc., 46 Main St., Warrenton. Pokémon card game 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Pokémon video games, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Experienced players and those new to the game welcome. Contact Mary Ivie at 703-887-7586 or Cassandra Mitchell 410-215-7711 or email pokemon.fauquier@gmail.com.
Feb. 12
Ignite Fauquier: 9 to 10 a.m., 33 N. Calhoun St., Warrenton. An alliance of entrepreneurs is helping small business owners “fire up business” at the Warrenton Visitor Center. Meet new people and learn the challenges of businesses and organizations. Following the program, there will also be discussion among attendees. Meets the second Wednesday of every month. The doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Warrenton Newcomers Club: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 121 John E. Mann St., Warrenton. Coffee and open house to residents new to the area, recently retired, or newly single within the past five years. At Mercy Hall near St. John the Evangelist Church. Contact Chery Bianchi at Cherylbianchi1@comcastnet.
Feb. 19
Job Fair: 3 to 5 p.m., 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton. Hosted by Fauquier County Human Resources with focus on employment with county schools and government.
Open Book Adult Book Club: 6 p.m. 104 Main St., Warrenton. This month’s selection: “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Visit oldtownopenbook.com or phone 540-878-5358.
Feb. 22
Seventh annual Spaghetti Dinner: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton. Held at The Bistro at Fauquier Hospital, proceeds benefit Relay for Life. Advance tickets available until Feb. 19. $7/adults, $6/seniors, $4 child under 13. Free/under 3. At the door, $8/adults, $7/seniors, $4 child under 13. For advance tickets/information, contact The Fauquier Health Infusion Center at 540-316-2550.
Astronomy for Everyone: 6 to 9 p.m., 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane. Evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab Ambassadors will offer a presentation on the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. After these presentations, visitors will get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour. Finish the evening by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by astronomy volunteers. Visitors may bring a telescope or binoculars. Entrance gates close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the "Junior Astronomer" and multimedia presentations will be provided. Contact 540-592-3556.
Feb. 23
Sunday Sketch: 2 to 4 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. A free sketching session will be held with artist Alice Porter. All ages and skill levels welcome. Sketching materials are provided. To RSVP email info@nationalsporting.org or call 540-687-3542, ext. 4.
