Send events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance. Click on the events tab at www.fauquier.com for a more complete list of calendar listings.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Fauquier County Youth Orchestra and Jazz Band: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gloria's, 92 Main St., in Old Town Warrenton. Offering beginner, intermediate and advanced strings and a jazz band. $10 a week. Email info@fauquieryouthorchestra.org or call 540-717-9349.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Coffee & Conversation at SCSM: On Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Spiritual Care Support Ministries opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement and hope. Light refreshments provided. Visit www.scsm.tv or call 540-349-5814 for more information.
Heart Month “Blue Ridge CycleNation” Launch Party: 6 to 8 p.m., 5535 Blue Valley Way, Delaplane. Fauquier Health has partnered with the American Stroke Association for this special event which includes wine tastings, dark chocolate pairings, music and socialization at Blue Valley Winery. Learn about CycleNation and how to sponsor a team. $25/per person. Register and pay online at www.eventbrite.com.
Portraiture Workshop: 9 a.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. Artist Carol Buswell instructs on the use of oil paints with a limited palette to create portraits of a live model dressed in traditional hunt attire. Ideal for any skill level. Held at National Sporting Library and Museum. All materials and light lunch provided. $85/nonmembers, $75 for NSLM members. Reservations requested to info@nationalsporting.org or 540-687-6542.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fauquier Community Theatre auditions for Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.:" 6 to 9 p.m. 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Open to ages 7 to 17. Pre-registration is required and choice for time slots available at www.FCTstage.org. Auditions held at St. James’ Episcopal Church. Auditions also held Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Callbacks by invitation on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Unicycle Show: 1 p.m., The Fauquier County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Unicycle Show and Trial Class at the Vint Hill Community Center. This is a free event. For information, phone 540-422-8550.
“For the Love of Country:" 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A constitutional rally will be held at Crockett Park in Midland at Crockett Park. Gates open at 9 a.m. Public officials and local representatives have been asked to speak, meet and greet. Food and vendors will be available. Visit www.AmericanLifeandLiberty.com for added information.
Sunday, March 1
Dr. Seuss Day: Read Across America: 1 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. National Sporting Library and Museum is celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday and National Read Across America Day. Admission is free. Bring your favorite book and stuffed animal for some fun. Contact: 540-687-6542.
Tuesday, March 3
The Fauquier Pokémon League: Meets every Tuesday, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Virginia Hobbies Etc., 46 Main St., Warrenton. Pokémon card game 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Pokémon video games, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Experienced players and those new to the game welcome. Contact Mary Ivie at 703-887-7586 or Cassandra Mitchell 410-215-7711 or email pokemon.fauquier@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 4
Irish Dancers: 4 to 5 p.m., The Southern Academy of Irish Dance will be performing at the John Barton Payne Building in Warrenton. The program is free and open to the public. Contact: 619-838-7633.
Sunday, March 8
Warrenton Bluegrass Jam: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., 39 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Come and join new and old friends at the Warrenton Bluegrass Jams during afternoons on the second Sunday of each month. Email wattman52@gmail.com or 540-270-0477.
Thursday, March 12
Days of March Brunch: 9:30 a.m., 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Sponsored by Christian Women’s Connection of Warrenton, all are invited to join at the new location at Greenwich Presbyterian Church. The Southern Academy of Irish Dance students will perform featuring young world champion Garet Zagorski. Featured speaker is Anne Curry of Angier, North Carolina. Her talk is titled “Mama said there would be days like this.” $10/inclusive. For reservations/cancellations, call Linda at 703-402-4385.
