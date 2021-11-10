You have permission to edit this article.
Calendar of holiday events

photo_ft_news_warrenton christmas parade-3_20201205.jpg

Mr. and Mrs. Claus stand in front of the 1968 Peter Pirsch & Sons fire engine before the 2020 Warrenton Christmas parade begins.

 Coy Ferrell

Craft fair

What: Santa's Village Craft Fair 

When: Saturday, Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road

Details: More than 50 crafters and vendors offering local products for holiday shopping; food truck and bake sales

Contact: Marsha Melkonian marshamelk@hotmail.com 

“Gift of the Magi - The Musical”

What: Fauquier Community Theatre presents the holiday classic “Gift of the Magi - The Musical.” 

When: Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec.12; Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Where: Vint Hill Theater on the Green, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton

Cost: Tickets for reserved seating are $18 for students; $20 for seniors; and $22 for adults Tickets: www.FCTstage.org or call 540-349-8760

Christmas at Maple Tree Farm

What: Enchanted ½-mile stroll around the farm with lights, music and holiday characters 

When: Opening Friday, Nov. 26; days and times will vary

Where: Maple Tree Farm, 8275 Maple Tree Lane, Warrenton

Cost: Timed tickets may be purchased through the farm’s website for $8 to $13

Info: mapletreefarmva.com or 540-316-0206

“The Nutcracker”

What: Virginia National Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”

When: Friday, Nov. 26; 2 and 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas

Cost: $63 to $68

Tickets: https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/virginia-national-ballet-the-nutcracker/

Warrenton Christmas Parade

What: Christmas parade hosted by First Responders Mutual Aid, a non-profit organization

When: Friday, Dec. 3; 6 p.m.

Where: On Main Street in Warrenton, from Fifth Street to Courthouse Square

How to register to participate: Register through Warrenton Christmas Parade Facebook page

Cost: $50 for businesses that are not already sponsors; free to non-profits

Details: First Responders Mutual Aid is working with the town of Warrenton and the Virginia Department of Health to address and COVID concerns

Extra: There will be a fireworks display at the end of the parade; Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make their first appearance of the season

Marshall Christmas Parade

What: Community holiday celebration co-sponsored by Marshall Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Marshall Moving Forward

When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 11 a.m. (lineup is at 10 a.m.)

Where: Marshall’s Main Street

Info: https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Marshall-Moving-Forward

Remington Christmas Parade

What: Christmas parade through the town of Remington, hosted by Remington Volunteer Fire Department

When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 6 p.m. (lineup at 5 p.m. at M.M. Pierce Elementary School)

Where: Starts at M.M. Pierce Elementary School, continues down Church Street and down Main Street; ends at Remington Fire Department

Info: 540-439-6870; parade@rvfrd.com

Christmas in Middleburg

What: Community event featuring activities all day

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christmas parade begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Washington Street, Middleburg and nearby

Details: A breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. at the Middleburg Community Charter School; a parade with 150 horses at 11 a.m.; a craft fair at the Middleburg Community Center; an animal-friendly Christmas Parade beginning at 2 p.m.; the Spirit of Middleburg celebrating food and wine from 3 to 6 p.m.; and a Christmas tree lighting begins with caroling at 5 p.m.

Cost: Parking passes available for $30 to $50 per vehicle

Info: www.christmasinmiddleburg.org

Christmas market

What: Music, crafts, vendors, a live nativity and a visit from Santa

When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: The Remington Community Garden, 150 West Bowen St., Remington

“The Nutcracker”

What: The Centre Performing Arts Company present “The Nutcracker”

When: Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5; 4 p.m.

Where: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton

Cost: $25; $20 for 12 and under; and free for children under 2

Tickets: Centrecompany.org

Screening of “Elf”

What: Movie at the Meadow presenting “Elf”  

When: Saturday, Dec. 4 (snow date is Saturday, Dec. 11); gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. 

Where: Great Meadow Equestrian Center, 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains 

Details: The audio will be transmitted via car radios; food trucks will sell refreshments 

Cost: Free 

Craft fair

What: Grace Miller PTO craft fair

When: Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: Grace Miller Elementary School, 6248 Catlett Road, Bealeton

Details: Masks required to shop

Contact: Vendors interested in participating may email PTO.gracemiller@gmail.com

Warrenton Chorale

What: A Christmas concert

When: Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10, 7:30 pm; Saturday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m.

Where: Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main St.

Tickets: $15 for adults; children through 12th grade, $5; buy tickets at the door, or at Warrenton businesses: Great Harvest Bread; Deja Brew, Oak View National Bank-Warrenton, g. willikers, Warrenton Jewelers (Tickets will not be available until the third week of November.)

The First Christmas

What: A horse-powered reading session of Luke 2:8 to 20, for ages 5 and older

When: Saturday, Dec. 11; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Ridge View Ranch, 10407 Eustace Road, Midland

Details: Teams will lead a horse through reading comprehension activities to help participants understand the Bible’s Luke, Chapter 2 from the perspective of the shepherds; there will also be a live/interactive Nativity, vendors and a food truck 

Cost: $15 for a 30-minute session; spaces are limited

Contact: ridgeviewranchva@gmail.com

Christmas concert

What: A Baroque Christmas 

When: Sunday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m.  

Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 6506 Main St. in The Plains,

Details: Baroque orchestral music featuring the Grace Church Choir singing excerpts from Vivaldi’s Gloria; part of the Paragon Philharmonia series  

Info: Paragonphilharmonia.org. 

A Christmas tale

When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 4 and 8 p.m. 

Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains 

Cost: Attendees are asked to make a donation; the 4 p.m. show is free to those with special needs; there is no cost to first responders, active military members or low-income individuals  

Tickets: shakespeareoperatheatre.com

Santa Claus is coming to town

What: Visit from Santa 

When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 11 a.m. to noon 

Where: The front porch of the John Page Turner Community House  

Details: Santa will give each child a gift, a snack and a craft to take home; parents are encouraged to take photos of their child with Santa 

Holiday bird count

What: Annual holiday bird count

When: Sunday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Clifton Institute, 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton

Details: Volunteers will spend the day surveying birds in a 15-mile-diameter count circle, which includes a variety of habitats. There is usually a variety of  waterfowl and grassland birds. Staff will assign each person registered to a team led by an expert counter. Teams will drive from site to site, getting out at each to identify the birds together.

Register: https://cliftoninstitute.org/event/christmas-bird-count/

 Light up the night

What: In a 25-year town tradition, Farolitos (paper lanterns) will line the streets of The Plains, placed by volunteers  

When: Friday, Dec. 24; beginning at 4 p.m.  

Details: All are welcome to join in

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..