Calendar of holiday events

Craft fair
What: Santa's Village Craft Fair
Where: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road
Details: More than 50 crafters and vendors offering local products for holiday shopping; food truck and bake sales
Contact: Marsha Melkonian marshamelk@hotmail.com
“Gift of the Magi - The Musical”
What: Fauquier Community Theatre presents the holiday classic “Gift of the Magi - The Musical.”
When: Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec.12; Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
Where: Vint Hill Theater on the Green, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton
Cost: Tickets for reserved seating are $18 for students; $20 for seniors; and $22 for adults Tickets: www.FCTstage.org or call 540-349-8760
Christmas at Maple Tree Farm
What: Enchanted ½-mile stroll around the farm with lights, music and holiday characters
When: Opening Friday, Nov. 26; days and times will vary
Where: Maple Tree Farm, 8275 Maple Tree Lane, Warrenton
Cost: Timed tickets may be purchased through the farm’s website for $8 to $13
Info: mapletreefarmva.com or 540-316-0206
“The Nutcracker”
What: Virginia National Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”
When: Friday, Nov. 26; 2 and 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas
Cost: $63 to $68
Tickets: https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/virginia-national-ballet-the-nutcracker/
Warrenton Christmas Parade
What: Christmas parade hosted by First Responders Mutual Aid, a non-profit organization
When: Friday, Dec. 3; 6 p.m.
Where: On Main Street in Warrenton, from Fifth Street to Courthouse Square
How to register to participate: Register through Warrenton Christmas Parade Facebook page
Cost: $50 for businesses that are not already sponsors; free to non-profits
Details: First Responders Mutual Aid is working with the town of Warrenton and the Virginia Department of Health to address and COVID concerns
Extra: There will be a fireworks display at the end of the parade; Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make their first appearance of the season
Marshall Christmas Parade
What: Community holiday celebration co-sponsored by Marshall Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Marshall Moving Forward
When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 11 a.m. (lineup is at 10 a.m.)
Where: Marshall’s Main Street
Info: https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Marshall-Moving-Forward
Remington Christmas Parade
What: Christmas parade through the town of Remington, hosted by Remington Volunteer Fire Department
When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 6 p.m. (lineup at 5 p.m. at M.M. Pierce Elementary School)
Where: Starts at M.M. Pierce Elementary School, continues down Church Street and down Main Street; ends at Remington Fire Department
Info: 540-439-6870; parade@rvfrd.com
Christmas in Middleburg
What: Community event featuring activities all day
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christmas parade begins at 2 p.m.
Where: Washington Street, Middleburg and nearby
Details: A breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. at the Middleburg Community Charter School; a parade with 150 horses at 11 a.m.; a craft fair at the Middleburg Community Center; an animal-friendly Christmas Parade beginning at 2 p.m.; the Spirit of Middleburg celebrating food and wine from 3 to 6 p.m.; and a Christmas tree lighting begins with caroling at 5 p.m.
Cost: Parking passes available for $30 to $50 per vehicle
Info: www.christmasinmiddleburg.org
Christmas market
What: Music, crafts, vendors, a live nativity and a visit from Santa
When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 2 to 6 p.m.
Where: The Remington Community Garden, 150 West Bowen St., Remington
“The Nutcracker”
What: The Centre Performing Arts Company present “The Nutcracker”
When: Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5; 4 p.m.
Where: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton
Cost: $25; $20 for 12 and under; and free for children under 2
Tickets: Centrecompany.org
Screening of “Elf”
What: Movie at the Meadow presenting “Elf”
When: Saturday, Dec. 4 (snow date is Saturday, Dec. 11); gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m.
Where: Great Meadow Equestrian Center, 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains
Details: The audio will be transmitted via car radios; food trucks will sell refreshments
Cost: Free
Craft fair
What: Grace Miller PTO craft fair
When: Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Grace Miller Elementary School, 6248 Catlett Road, Bealeton
Details: Masks required to shop
Contact: Vendors interested in participating may email PTO.gracemiller@gmail.com
Warrenton Chorale
What: A Christmas concert
When: Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10, 7:30 pm; Saturday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m.
Where: Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main St.
Tickets: $15 for adults; children through 12th grade, $5; buy tickets at the door, or at Warrenton businesses: Great Harvest Bread; Deja Brew, Oak View National Bank-Warrenton, g. willikers, Warrenton Jewelers (Tickets will not be available until the third week of November.)
The First Christmas
What: A horse-powered reading session of Luke 2:8 to 20, for ages 5 and older
When: Saturday, Dec. 11; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Ridge View Ranch, 10407 Eustace Road, Midland
Details: Teams will lead a horse through reading comprehension activities to help participants understand the Bible’s Luke, Chapter 2 from the perspective of the shepherds; there will also be a live/interactive Nativity, vendors and a food truck
Cost: $15 for a 30-minute session; spaces are limited
Contact: ridgeviewranchva@gmail.com
Christmas concert
What: A Baroque Christmas
When: Sunday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m.
Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 6506 Main St. in The Plains,
Details: Baroque orchestral music featuring the Grace Church Choir singing excerpts from Vivaldi’s Gloria; part of the Paragon Philharmonia series
Info: Paragonphilharmonia.org.
A Christmas tale
When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 4 and 8 p.m.
Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains
Cost: Attendees are asked to make a donation; the 4 p.m. show is free to those with special needs; there is no cost to first responders, active military members or low-income individuals
Tickets: shakespeareoperatheatre.com
Santa Claus is coming to town
What: Visit from Santa
When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 11 a.m. to noon
Where: The front porch of the John Page Turner Community House
Details: Santa will give each child a gift, a snack and a craft to take home; parents are encouraged to take photos of their child with Santa
Holiday bird count
What: Annual holiday bird count
When: Sunday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Clifton Institute, 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton
Details: Volunteers will spend the day surveying birds in a 15-mile-diameter count circle, which includes a variety of habitats. There is usually a variety of waterfowl and grassland birds. Staff will assign each person registered to a team led by an expert counter. Teams will drive from site to site, getting out at each to identify the birds together.
Register: https://cliftoninstitute.org/event/christmas-bird-count/
Light up the night
What: In a 25-year town tradition, Farolitos (paper lanterns) will line the streets of The Plains, placed by volunteers
When: Friday, Dec. 24; beginning at 4 p.m.
Details: All are welcome to join in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.