Thursday, Feb. 20
Siegfried Sassoon: Hunting in the Trenches: 6 to 8 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. Join Professor Charles Caramello in his analysis of Siegfried Sassoon’s semi-autobiographical trilogy, “Memoirs of a Fox-Hunting Man, Memoirs of an Infantry Officer,” and “Sherston's Progress.” He will address the question of whether “riding to hounds” prepared men for the uniquely modern warfare of the Great War. Free for NSLM members, $10 for non-members. RSVP to info@nationalsporting.org or 540-687-6542, ext. 4.
Coffee & Conversation at SCSM: On Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Spiritual Care Support Ministries opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement and hope. Light refreshments provided. Visit www.scsm.tv or call 540-349-5814 for more information.
Warrenton Ruritans: 7 p.m., 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton. All welcome to monthly meeting of Warrenton Ruritans the third Thursday of each month. New members welcome. Contact John Wayland at 540-347-4735.
Friday, Feb. 21
FCT auditions for “Jesus Christ Superstar:” 7 p.m., 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton. Ages 17 and older. Pre-registration is required at www.FCTstage.org. Auditions will also be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Casting takes place at John Barton Payne Building. Callbacks will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.
Fun for Felines: 6 to 9 p.m., RappCats is hosting an evening of fun, friendship and good cheer at Griffin Tavern, 597 Zachary Taylor Road, in Flint Hill. Ben Mason is providing the music. No fee, but donations gratefully accepted to help provide food and veterinary care for the many abandoned, abused, neglected, injured and homeless Rappahannock cats and kittens that are cared for at the RappCats Adoption Center and in foster homes. Kitten season is coming. Please help if you can. Visit www.rappcats.org or phone 540-987-6050.
“The Biggest Little Farm:” 5:30 p.m., 130 S. Madison St., Middleburg. The Land Trust of Virginia and the Goose Creek Association will be presenting this acclaimed documentary film at the Hill School. This captivating documentary chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade in city living for a 200-acre farm. Admission is free. Pre-registration is required at www.landtrustva.org Contact 540-687-844
Saturday, Feb. 22
Seventh annual Spaghetti Dinner: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton. Held at The Bistro at Fauquier Hospital, proceeds benefit Relay for Life. Advance tickets available until Feb. 19. $7/adults, $6/seniors, $4/child under 13. Free/under 3. At the door, $8/adults, $7/seniors, $4/child under 13. For advance tickets/information, contact The Fauquier Health Infusion Center at 540-316-2550.
Astronomy for Everyone: 6 to 9 p.m., 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane. Evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab Ambassadors will offer a presentation on the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. After these presentations, visitors will get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour. Finish the evening by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by astronomy volunteers. Visitors may bring a telescope or binoculars. Entrance gates close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the "Junior Astronomer" and multimedia presentations will be provided. Contact 540-592-3556.
Zen Meditation: 7 to 9:30 a.m., 9670 Maidstone Road, Delaplane. The Delaplane Zen group meets Saturday mornings at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Delaplane. Three sittings with walking in between. More information at www.delaplanezen.org.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Sunday Sketch: 2 to 4 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. A free sketching session will be held with artist Alice Porter. All ages and skill levels welcome. Sketching materials are provided. To RSVP email info@nationalsporting.org or call 540-687-3542, ext. 4.
National Kitten Coalition Workshop: 9 a.m., 5000 Cunningham Farm Drive, Marshall. Hosted by Middleburg Humane Foundation and presented by the National Kitten Coalition. Learn about assessing mom and kittens, providing medical care, kitten socialization and more. Space is limited to 30 people per session. For ages 16 and up. Visit www.middleburghumane.org or 540-364-3272.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
The Fauquier Pokémon League: Meets every Tuesday, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Virginia Hobbies Etc., 46 Main St., Warrenton. Pokémon card game 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Pokémon video games, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Experienced players and those new to the game welcome. Contact Mary Ivie at 703-887-7586 or Cassandra Mitchell 410-215-7711 or email pokemon.fauquier@gmail.com.
Black History Month: 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains. The Afro-American Historical Association will screen three films. 11 a.m. - "Civil Rights"; noon - "Rise Up"; and 1 p.m. - "What the H*ll is the Presidency For?" The showings are free and open to the public. Light refreshments served. Visit www.aahafauquier.org or call 540-253-7488.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fauquier Community Theatre auditions for Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.:" 6 to 9 p.m. 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Open to ages 7 to 17. Pre-registration is required and choice for time slots available at www.FCTstage.org. Auditions held at St. James’ Episcopal Church. Auditions also held Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Callbacks by invitation on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Friday, March 20
Nature Exploration Series: Magnificent Trees of Montpelier: 10 a.m. to noon, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. This walking tour of the property visits many of these old giants. Learn how to determine the height and width of these specimens. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. $10/person. For inclement weather call 540- 672-2728.
